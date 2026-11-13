Cedarburg’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid companies hiring for hands-on roles. If you like building, fixing, and running machines, these are worth a look.

Employer: Carlson Tool & Manufacturing Corp.

Carlson Tool & Manufacturing Corp. Location: Cedarburg, WI

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Starting at $40/hr and up, plus $5,000 signing bonus

Lead a team of CNC machinists in a clean, climate-controlled shop making precision parts for aerospace, defense, automotive, and more. This role is ideal if you’re strong in CNC vertical/horizontal machining and programming and want to mentor others while earning top hourly pay.

Perks: Weekly pay, full health, dental & vision, HSA with company contributions, PTO & holidays, gainsharing bonus, 401(k) with 3% match, relocation help for qualified candidates, and access to the on-site Carlson Recreational Center (gym, golf simulator, pickleball, and more).

Employer: Wilo USA

Location: Cedarburg, WI – New facility

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (6:00am–2:30pm, Mon–Fri)

Salary: Not listed

Work in Wilo’s brand-new, climate-controlled plant assembling and wiring pumps from drawings and schematics. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, can read blueprints/BOMs, and are comfortable on your feet using hand and power tools.

Perks: Health, dental, vision, life & critical illness insurance, EAP, HSA, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, 19 days PTO, 10 holidays, 6 sick days, optional overtime, plus an on-site gym and clinic with lots of natural light.

Employer: Wilo USA

Location: Cedarburg, WI – New facility

Type: Full-time, 1st or 2nd shift 1st: 7:00am–3:30pm, Mon–Fri 2nd: 3:30pm–2:00am, Mon–Thu

Salary: Not listed

Run and set up CNC lathes and horizontal/vertical machining centers in a modern, climate-controlled shop. Great if you have about 5 years machining experience, can do setups, read mechanical drawings, and like keeping parts within tight tolerances.

Perks: Same strong Wilo package as above—health, dental, vision, life & critical illness, EAP, HSA, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, 19 days PTO, 10 holidays, 6 sick days, optional overtime, plus on-site gym and clinic.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—employers often train the right person with a good attitude and solid basics.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.