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📅 Talk on Sub-Saharan Africa at Cedarburg Public Library
📅 Global issues talk: Sub-Saharan Africa at the library
Join John Katzka and Peter Kranstover at the Cedarburg Public Library for their series “Tracking the World’s Hot Spots.”
This session’s topic is Sub-Saharan Africa – who the players are and what the key issues are. They’ll share expert analysis and lead an in-depth discussion on current geopolitical challenges in the region.
🕒 When: Thursday, November 5 at 6:30 pm
📍 Where: Cedarburg Public Library
You can register online for yourself and add guests on the next screen. If you’re signing up a child or teen, include their name and grade level in the registration.
It’s a good pick if you’re interested in world affairs and want to better understand what’s happening in Sub-Saharan Africa.
More Info: Tracking the World's Hot Spots with John Katzka an...
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