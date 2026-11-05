📅 Talk on Sub-Saharan Africa at Cedarburg Public Library

📅 Global issues talk: Sub-Saharan Africa at the library

Join John Katzka and Peter Kranstover at the Cedarburg Public Library for their series “Tracking the World’s Hot Spots.”

This session’s topic is Sub-Saharan Africa – who the players are and what the key issues are. They’ll share expert analysis and lead an in-depth discussion on current geopolitical challenges in the region.

🕒 When: Thursday, November 5 at 6:30 pm

📍 Where: Cedarburg Public Library

You can register online for yourself and add guests on the next screen. If you’re signing up a child or teen, include their name and grade level in the registration.

It’s a good pick if you’re interested in world affairs and want to better understand what’s happening in Sub-Saharan Africa.