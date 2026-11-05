🛒 Cedarburg Customer Service Jobs with Multiple $17–$23/hr Roles

Cedarburg’s retail scene is busy, and a few solid customer-facing roles are open right now. Good mix of national brands and a long-time local business, with both full-time and part-time options.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Cedarburg, WI

Cedarburg, WI Type: Full-time (about 45 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $18.50 – $23.88/hour

Application window expected to close: 02/04/2027

Step into a leadership track with a 16-week training program that prepares you to run your own CVS store. This role blends customer service, team leadership, merchandising, and inventory management, with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, and wellness programs, based on eligibility).

Employer: The Retail Odyssey Company (Advantage Solutions)

The Retail Odyssey Company (Advantage Solutions) Location: Cedarburg, WI

Cedarburg, WI Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00/hour

Lead in-store merchandising projects like building displays, resetting shelves, and tracking inventory while also helping train and schedule your team. No prior experience is required—training is provided—and there are growth opportunities plus customizable benefits for eligible teammates.

Employer: Kohls Floor Covering, Inc

Location: Cedarburg, WI (in person)

Cedarburg, WI (in person) Type: Part-time (about 21–26 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: From $21.00/hour

Help customers pick flooring and related products for remodels and new builds at a local company that’s been around since 1971. This is a great fit if you enjoy design, home projects, and sales—using product demos, basic design tools, and strong customer service to guide each sale from start to finish.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting often sparks ideas for other roles to search.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.