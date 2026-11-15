Lenoir has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a pup to your family, these four are hoping you’ll notice them.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Caldwell County Animal Care & Enforcement

Phone: (828) 572-4535 ext.2

Little Celeste is a young pup looking for a family to grow up with. As a baby, she’ll need someone ready for training, playtime, and lots of patience and love.

👉 Meet Celeste and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Caldwell County Animal Care & Enforcement

Phone: (828) 572-4535 ext.2

Mindy is a young girl with plenty of energy and time ahead of her. She’s ready for a home that can give her regular exercise, structure, and affection.

👉 Meet Mindy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bulldog

American Bulldog Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White with brown or chocolate

White with brown or chocolate Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Caldwell County Animal Care & Enforcement

Phone: (828) 572-4535 ext.2

Cali is an adult American Bulldog mix who may be past the wild puppy stage and ready to settle into a steady routine. She’s looking for a calm, loving home to call her own.

👉 Meet Cali and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White with tan, yellow, or fawn

White with tan, yellow, or fawn Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Caldwell County Animal Care & Enforcement

Phone: (828) 572-4535 ext.2

Molly is a young pit bull mix with a soft, light-colored coat. She’s ready for a family who can give her guidance, playtime, and a safe place to thrive.

👉 Meet Molly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Lenoir, NC, please consider visiting Caldwell County Animal Care & Enforcement or giving them a call at (828) 572-4535 ext.2 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.