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🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Lenoir, NC
Lenoir has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a pup to your family, these four are hoping you’ll notice them.
Celeste
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Caldwell County Animal Care & Enforcement
- Phone: (828) 572-4535 ext.2
Little Celeste is a young pup looking for a family to grow up with. As a baby, she’ll need someone ready for training, playtime, and lots of patience and love.
👉 Meet Celeste and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mindy
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Caldwell County Animal Care & Enforcement
- Phone: (828) 572-4535 ext.2
Mindy is a young girl with plenty of energy and time ahead of her. She’s ready for a home that can give her regular exercise, structure, and affection.
👉 Meet Mindy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cali
- Breed: American Bulldog
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with brown or chocolate
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Caldwell County Animal Care & Enforcement
- Phone: (828) 572-4535 ext.2
Cali is an adult American Bulldog mix who may be past the wild puppy stage and ready to settle into a steady routine. She’s looking for a calm, loving home to call her own.
👉 Meet Cali and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Molly
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with tan, yellow, or fawn
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Caldwell County Animal Care & Enforcement
- Phone: (828) 572-4535 ext.2
Molly is a young pit bull mix with a soft, light-colored coat. She’s ready for a family who can give her guidance, playtime, and a safe place to thrive.
👉 Meet Molly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Lenoir, NC, please consider visiting Caldwell County Animal Care & Enforcement or giving them a call at (828) 572-4535 ext.2 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.