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💻 Cedar Rapids IT: Multiple High-Paying Tech Roles Now Hiring
Cedar Rapids tech is buzzing right now—big names in social media, aerospace, and finance are all hiring. If you’re in IT and open to a move (or already local), these roles are worth a look.
Network Engineer, Deployment & Support
- Employer: Meta
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA (global network team)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $106,995 – $159,000/year + bonus + equity + benefits
Work on Meta’s production networks (edge, backbone, optical, datacenter, CDN) and get hands-on with the latest large-scale networking tech. You’ll deploy and support data center network infrastructure, automate operations (Bash/Python/Perl), handle routing/switching, join a 24x7 on-call rotation, and travel up to 30% based on projects.
Principal System Administrator (Onsite) (PWE)
- Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA (Onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $107,500 – $204,500/year
Lead as a systems SME across virtualization (VMware/VCF/Horizon), Windows/Linux, networking, storage, backup, and observability in a secure aerospace/defense environment. This onsite role requires U.S. citizenship and an active DoD Secret clearance on day 1, and you’ll guide standards, handle escalations, and support Tier 1/2 teams.
Director, Software Engineering – Procurement
- Employer: Transamerica
- Location: Hybrid – Cedar Rapids, IA hub (3 days/week in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $177,000 – $230,000/year + bonus eligible
Senior leadership role owning global procurement tech (source-to-pay, procure-to-pay, supplier and contract management, spend analytics) for a major financial services group. You’ll lead distributed engineering teams, modernize platforms (cloud, SaaS, APIs, AI/GenAI), and partner with Procurement, Finance, Security, and Data teams to drive strategy and delivery.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on skills, benefits, and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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