Cedar Rapids has some solid front-desk and retail roles open right now, from beauty counters to flowers and finance.

Here are a few worth a look if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Professional makeup role focused on MAC cosmetics, skincare, and fragrance. You’ll do makeovers, lessons, and product demos while building a loyal client list and supporting in-store events.

Employer: Express Employment Professionals (staffing for local client)

(staffing for local client) Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm

Full-time, Monday–Friday, Pay: $17/hour

Front-desk and customer accounts role where you greet visitors, answer phones, process payments, and follow up on past-due accounts. Good fit if you’re organized, like talking with people, and want steady weekday hours plus benefits like 401(k) and health coverage.

Employer: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, INC. (Flowerama)

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Part-time, day/evening/weekend shifts

Part-time, day/evening/weekend shifts Salary: Not listed

Florist and gift shop role helping customers with flowers and gifts in-store. Great if you want flexible hours, enjoy a fast-paced retail setting, and like working around flowers and celebrations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.