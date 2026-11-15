Cedar Rapids has some solid hands-on jobs open right now, from electrical work to windows and automation. If you like building, fixing, and working with tools, these are worth a look.

Employer: Helix Electric

Helix Electric Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a large, national electrical contractor doing commercial installs and troubleshooting. Full-time, steady work with 100% employer-paid medical & dental, 401(k) match, paid holidays, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: WEITZ – ABITAT Mission Critical / The Weitz Company

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA (travel across Iowa & Midwest)

(travel across Iowa & Midwest) Type: Full-time, union

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Work on installing and repairing pumps, fans, and other rotating equipment on big industrial projects. Ideal if you have 5+ years millwright or similar experience, like traveling for work, and want union benefits and strong safety culture.

Employer: SanCrest

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Full-time, 1099 independent contractor

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you already install residential windows and want contractor flexibility. You’ll remove and install windows in occupied homes, focus on clean, tight installs, and represent the company directly with homeowners.

Employer: Albireo Energy

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60K–$95K DOE

Good fit if you have some controls, HVAC, or electrical background and want to move into data center automation. Albireo offers paid training, OSHA certs, solid benefits, and real project work with BAS/EPMS systems from day one.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.