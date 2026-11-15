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🚧 Cedar Rapids construction: multiple skilled trade openings
Cedar Rapids has some solid hands-on jobs open right now, from electrical work to windows and automation. If you like building, fixing, and working with tools, these are worth a look.
Unlicensed Electrician
- Employer: Helix Electric
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Join a large, national electrical contractor doing commercial installs and troubleshooting. Full-time, steady work with 100% employer-paid medical & dental, 401(k) match, paid holidays, and tuition reimbursement.
Industrial Millwright (Union Position)
- Employer: WEITZ – ABITAT Mission Critical / The Weitz Company
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA (travel across Iowa & Midwest)
- Type: Full-time, union
- Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)
Work on installing and repairing pumps, fans, and other rotating equipment on big industrial projects. Ideal if you have 5+ years millwright or similar experience, like traveling for work, and want union benefits and strong safety culture.
Window Installer (1099 Residential)
- Employer: SanCrest
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
- Type: Full-time, 1099 independent contractor
- Salary: Not listed
Perfect if you already install residential windows and want contractor flexibility. You’ll remove and install windows in occupied homes, focus on clean, tight installs, and represent the company directly with homeowners.
Field Automation Specialist II – Mission Critical
- Employer: Albireo Energy
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $60K–$95K DOE
Good fit if you have some controls, HVAC, or electrical background and want to move into data center automation. Albireo offers paid training, OSHA certs, solid benefits, and real project work with BAS/EPMS systems from day one.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same company page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.