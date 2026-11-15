Cedar Rapids has a steady flow of food and hospitality jobs right now, from schools to hotels to busy restaurants. Good mix of part-time and full-time, with options for days, nights, and weekends.

Employer: Legacy Healthcare LLC ( Harmony Cedar Rapids )

Legacy Healthcare LLC ( ) Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids, IA Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Support residents in a skilled nursing setting by helping with meals and keeping the kitchen safe and clean. Comes with competitive wages, tuition reimbursement, 401(k) match, benefits, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Kirkwood Community College – The Hotel at Kirkwood Center

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids, IA Type: Full-time (weekend availability required)

(weekend availability required) Salary: Not listed

Cook for a fine dining restaurant and banquets while also helping train hospitality students. Good fit if you have commercial line cook experience and want steady work in a teaching-focused hotel environment.

Employer: BBQ Holdings, Inc.

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids, IA Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-house role greeting guests, managing the door, and setting the tone for the dining experience. Great if you’re outgoing, quick on your feet, and like talking with people.

Employer: BBQ Holdings, Inc.

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids, IA Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep tables, service stations, and bar areas clean and stocked in a busy restaurant. Ideal if you like staying active, working on a team, and don’t mind lifting, cleaning, and moving fast.

Employer: Cedar Rapids Community School District

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids, IA Type: Full-time, 9-month school-year role

Pay: $17.71/hour, about 7.5 hours/day (6:00 a.m.–1:30 p.m.)

Prepare main dishes and sides for students, help with ordering and records, and support the cafeteria team. Big perks: summers off, nights and weekends off, same schedule as school kids, and full district benefits.

If something here fits your schedule and skills, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.