Cedar Rapids has a steady flow of healthcare roles right now, from travel RN contracts to senior living care. If you’re in nursing or caregiving, there are several ways to plug in and earn.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Salary: Approx. $2,194 per week

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts

Med Surg/Telemetry travel RN contract with strong weekly pay and day shifts. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, per diem, and travel reimbursement.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Salary: Approx. $2,147 per week

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts

Med Surg travel RN role with night shifts for those who like off-peak hours and solid pay. Includes weekly pay, guaranteed hours, day-one benefits, housing options, and license reimbursement.

Employer: Agemark Senior Living – CountryHouse Residence

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time & Part-time, 2nd shift, every other weekend

Hands-on role in a senior living community, administering meds, documenting care, and supporting daily living. Offers health benefits, PTO starting day 1, education reimbursement, free shift meal, DailyPay, and employee discounts.

Employer: Agemark Senior Living – CountryHouse Residence

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time & Part-time, 2nd shift, every other weekend

Direct care role helping seniors with bathing, dressing, meals, and activities, with training provided if you’re new. Same perks as above: PTO from day 1, health benefits, education reimbursement, free meal, and a very team-focused culture.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings with the same employer. Don’t wait too long; travel and caregiving roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.