Cedar Rapids is busy in aerospace, defense, energy, and automation right now. If you’re an engineer, there are solid options here from early career to senior leadership.

Employer: NPAworldwide (global food ingredients company)

NPAworldwide (global food ingredients company) Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: $110,000 – $140,000/year

Lead $5M+ capital projects at a corn milling plant, from design through construction and start-up. Great fit if you have 3+ years’ experience, SAP skills, and want growth in a large, promotable organization.

Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: $132,400 – $251,600/year

High-impact leadership role guiding next-gen avionics software platforms and tools. You’ll own scope/schedule/budget on complex programs, work across the full lifecycle, and influence open-architecture systems. U.S. citizenship required.

Employer: Collins Aerospace (Mission Systems)

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: $86,800 – $165,200/year

Design RF hardware for software-defined radios, amplifiers, receivers, and data links for ground, air, and space. Great for RF engineers who enjoy hands-on lab work and complex comms hardware. U.S. citizenship and ability to obtain DoD Secret clearance required.

Employer: ITC Holdings Corp.

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Full-time

Work on transmission line routing and design for capital and maintenance projects. You’ll review contractor designs, prepare estimates and drawings, and support field crews on grid reliability projects. Open to engineers with 2+ years (Engineer) or 6+ years (Senior) experience.

Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $88,189 – $149,922/year

Support complex digital circuit cards and electronic modules from design through test and transition to production. You’ll lead verification, troubleshoot in the lab, and mentor junior engineers. Digital circuit design and eligibility for a DoD clearance required.

(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; it’s the same role.)

Employer: Collins Aerospace (Mission Systems)

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: $68,900 – $131,100/year

Join the Assured Positioning, Navigation and Timing (APNT) team working on real-time embedded navigation systems for military platforms. You’ll focus on requirements, verification, and system integration with a path to deeper systems-level expertise. Must be able to obtain a DoD Secret clearance.

Employer: LS Solutions

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA (travel to customer sites)

Type: Full-time, field-based

Hands-on role installing, commissioning, and maintaining custom environmental test chambers for aerospace, automotive, and electronics clients. Ideal if you like travel, troubleshooting electro-mechanical and refrigeration systems, and training end users.

Employer: Albireo Energy

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA (field role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $74,000 – $115,000/year (DOE)

Senior field automation role on mission-critical data center projects. You’ll design BAS/EPMS architecture, develop advanced PLC/BAS code (Rockwell, Niagara, etc.), lead integrated systems testing, and mentor junior engineers. Great if you have 5+ years BAS/EPMS experience and OSHA-30.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing fast and often have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.