Cedar Rapids has steady demand right now for people who can keep schools, job sites, and local businesses safe. If you like staying alert, helping others, and being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.98/hour

Overnight patrol role at an aerospace/defense site, driving and walking rounds to monitor buildings, parking lots, and restricted areas. Good fit if you’re calm in emergencies, like working nights, and want paid training, benefits, and extra-shift options.

Employer: Cedar Rapids Community School District

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Full-time (8 hours/day)

Pay: $17.26/hour

School-based role focused on student and staff safety—you’ll walk halls, cafeterias, and outdoor areas, help with drills, and build positive relationships with kids and families. Great if you like being active all day and want to support a safe, welcoming school environment.

Employer: Layton Construction

Location: Based in Cedar Rapids, IA with U.S. travel

Based in with Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Senior safety role supporting construction projects nationwide, enforcing OSHA standards, leading trainings, and helping investigate incidents. Best for someone with 3+ years in construction safety, OSHA 510/30, and who wants strong benefits and travel while shaping job-site safety.

Employer: Securitas

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Part-time & Full-time available

Pay: $18.00–$19.50/hour

Multiple openings watching entrances, doing foot patrols, and helping visitors at different client sites. Good match if you want flexible day or night shifts, weekly pay, medical/vision/dental, 401(k), paid training, and free uniforms.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has other openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.