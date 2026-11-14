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🏭 Cedar Rapids Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings
Cedar Rapids is busy right now with hands-on work in shops and warehouses. If you like staying active and working with tools or packages, these roles are worth a look.
Fabricator
- Employer: Motion
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work with tools, dies, and mechanical parts using blueprints and measuring tools. This is a good fit if you like precision work, running fabricating machines, and want solid benefits from Motion Industries (healthcare, 401(k), tuition help, and paid time off).
Seasonal Package Handler (Warehouse like)
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
- Type: Full-time, Seasonal
- Pay: $20.00–$22.00/hour, paid weekly
Fast-paced warehouse job loading, unloading, and sorting packages. Comes with medical, dental, vision after a short wait, tuition reimbursement up to $5,250/year, PTO, and flexible shifts—great if you want solid pay and benefits while staying active.
Package Handler (Warehouse like)
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
- Type: Internship / Entry-level warehouse
- Pay: $20.00–$22.00/hour, paid weekly
Similar hands-on warehouse work with loading and sorting packages, but listed as an internship-style role. Good option if you’re newer to this kind of work and want experience plus strong benefits and career paths through FedEx’s training programs.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Cedar Rapids warehouse and shop jobs tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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