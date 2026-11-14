Cedar Rapids has a steady flow of driving and service jobs right now, from local delivery to high-earning OTR work. Here are a few strong picks if you like being on the road or working around vehicles.

Employer: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, INC. (Flowerama)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, INC. (Flowerama) Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Local delivery of flowers and gifts around town—great if you want flexible hours and know Cedar Rapids streets. You’ll use a company van, handle deliveries with care, and get perks like holiday pay, paid time off, 401(k), monthly fresh flowers, and employee discounts across the 1-800-Flowers brands.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA / OTR across North America

Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Salary: About $275,000–$325,000+ per year (team average; $5,000/week minimum average when working)

Haul sets, costumes, and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and live events—a niche OTR job that pays all miles (loaded and empty), plus detention, tolls, fuel permits, and cargo/liability insurance. You’ll need 2+ years Class A experience and a passport, and you get a fuel price guarantee averaging $1.60/gal or less after surcharge.

Employer: Take Ten Tire & Service (Thompson Tire and Service)

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18–$22 per hour

Hands-on role working on everything from passenger tires to big truck tires, often at customer sites or roadside. You’ll do mounting, balancing, repairs, and some driving, with medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) with up to 4% match for experienced techs with a clean driver’s record.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—transportation employers often have more than one spot to fill.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.