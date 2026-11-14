Cedar Rapids has some strong options right now if you like closing deals and building relationships. Here are several local and remote-friendly roles where your sales skills can really pay off.

Employer: Kimball Midwest

Kimball Midwest Location: Cedar Rapids, IA (territory-based, hybrid)

(territory-based, hybrid) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $55,000–$95,000+ first year, uncapped commission

This role is all about growing a territory, cold calling, and taking care of existing customers. You’ll sell a huge catalog of maintenance and repair products, with strong training and full benefits (medical, dental, life, disability, 401(k), deferred comp).

Employer: WEITZ-ABITAT Mission Critical / The Weitz Company

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead business development for a major construction firm’s Iowa unit. You’ll chase large commercial/industrial projects, manage key client relationships, guide RFQ/RFP responses, and may supervise marketing staff. Requires 5+ years in construction and 10+ years in business development; no visa sponsorship.

Employer: TIMAC AGRO USA

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA / Eastern Iowa territory

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive base + uncapped commission + bonuses

Perfect if you love sustainable agriculture. You’ll advise growers, run field demos, and sell crop nutrition products. Comes with training, company vehicle, tablet, phone, and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), disability, life).

Employer: M&K Truck Centers

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

B2B role selling truck and trailer leasing and rental solutions. You’ll prospect fleets, build long-term accounts, prepare proposals, and work with service, parts, and finance teams. Commercial vehicle or equipment sales/lease experience is strongly preferred; valid driver’s license required.

Employer: Townsquare Media

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA (in-office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive plan with uncapped earning potential

Sell radio, digital, and event marketing to local businesses across the Cedar Rapids/Waterloo market. Full-cycle sales with a focus on new business, plus 3 weeks PTO, 9 paid holidays, VTO, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, ESPP, and strong training.

Employer: Sovos

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA (U.S.-based role)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Entry-to-mid level business development for a global tax tech company. You’ll generate qualified meetings, support territory plans, and use AI tools and CRM to build pipeline. Includes flexible time off, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, HSA match, tuition reimbursement, mentoring, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings on the same careers page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.