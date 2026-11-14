Cedar Rapids has some solid logistics roles right now, from entry-level yard work to techy data center support. Good mix of schedules and employers, all right here in town.

Employer: GXO Logistics, Inc.

GXO Logistics, Inc. Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Internship

Salary: Not listed

Help keep a high-tech data center running smoothly by handling inventory, shipping/receiving, and basic rack assembly. Comes with competitive pay, full health benefits, 401(k), life & disability insurance, and free daily meals and snacks.

Employer: Rexco Equipment, Inc.

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role managing parts inventory, shipping/receiving, and customer orders for construction equipment. You get competitive pay, benefits, flexible PTO, and ESOP, plus room to grow if you like learning the business.

Employer: CRST The Transportation Solution, Inc.

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA (International Paper)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00/hour starting (bi-weekly pay)

Work 5AM–5PM on an alternating schedule, controlling yard access, checking BOLs, tracking trucks, and keeping traffic moving. Comes with a full benefits package including medical, dental, vision, retirement with match, PTO, holidays, and parental leave.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; good local logistics jobs tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.