📅 Allman Brothers tribute & blues-rock night in Cedar Rapids

Love classic rock and blues? On Saturday, November 14, 2026, Southbound brings its six-piece Allman Brothers tribute to The Ideal Theater & Bar, 213 16th Ave SE, Cedar Rapids.

Time: Doors 7 p.m. , show 8 p.m. , runs 7–11 p.m.

Doors , show , runs Tickets: $18 plus fees

All ages welcome

welcome Category: Music

Southbound features two drummers, twin guitars, and long jams in the spirit of the Allman Brothers’ Fillmore East era. Founder James Biehn trained at Roots Rock Revival with original Allman Brothers members Butch Trucks and Oteil Burbridge.

Opening the night is Des Moines blues-rock trio Other Brothers, who represented Iowa in the 2026 International Blues Challenge semifinals in Memphis.

Reserve your spot by registering at https://kyd.to/Nln6774C.