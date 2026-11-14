Cedar Rapids is buzzing for tech folks right now, especially in aerospace, defense, and cloud. If you’re into embedded systems, Linux, or large-scale infrastructure, this week’s list is stacked.

Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)

Collins Aerospace (RTX) Location: Cedar Rapids, IA – Onsite

Salary: $68,900 – $131,100

Type: Full-time

Work on embedded software for next‑gen aerospace and defense systems using C/C++/Rust/Python. Great fit if you have 2+ years in embedded, a STEM degree, and can obtain a DoD Secret clearance. Strong benefits and relocation available.

Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)

Collins Aerospace (RTX) Location: Cedar Rapids, IA – Onsite

Salary: $107,500 – $204,500

Type: Full-time

Senior cyber/embedded role blending R&D, cybersecurity, and embedded/OT security for mission‑critical systems. Requires 5+ years in cybersecurity/embedded, strong research background, and ability to hold a Top Secret clearance. Signing bonus eligible and relocation support.

Employer: Transamerica

Location: Hybrid – Cedar Rapids, IA (3 days/week in office)

Salary: $177,000 – $230,000 + bonus

Type: Full-time

Lead global procurement technology (source‑to‑pay, CLM, integrations, data, AI/ML) for a major financial services company. Needs 10+ years modern distributed apps, 6+ years people leadership, and strong DevOps/architecture experience. No visa sponsorship; no relocation.

Employer: SARACA

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA – Onsite

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Contract

Lead safety‑critical avionics software projects with DO‑178B/C, DAL A, Embedded C/C++, and tools like DOORS/JAMA/Polarion. Good for senior engineers who enjoy V&V, debugging, and mentoring on high‑integrity systems.

Employer: OKAYA INFOCOM

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA – Onsite

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Contract

Another avionics‑focused lead role, heavy on DAL A, DO‑178B/C, embedded C/C++, requirements (HLR/LLR), and DevOps/CI/CD. You’ll guide full lifecycle work from architecture through certification on safety‑critical systems.

Employer: Meta

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA (supporting global data centers; up to 25% travel)

(supporting global data centers; up to 25% travel) Salary: $173,000 – $245,000 + bonus + equity + benefits

Type: Full-time

Senior role keeping Meta’s hyperscale cloud and data center fleet healthy across AWS, GCP, and others. Needs 7+ years in production systems/infra, strong Python/Bash/C/C++ on Linux, and deep experience with fleet automation and diagnostics.

Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)

Collins Aerospace (RTX) Location: Cedar Rapids, IA – Onsite

Salary: $86,800 – $165,200

Type: Full-time

Own core embedded Linux pieces (kernel, BSPs, drivers, bootloaders) for avionics platforms. Great if you’re strong with embedded C/C++, Bash/Python, hardware bring‑up, and want to shape foundational software. U.S. citizenship required; relocation offered.

Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)

Collins Aerospace (RTX) Location: Cedar Rapids, IA – Onsite (or Sterling, VA)

(or Sterling, VA) Salary: $86,800 – $165,200

Type: Full-time

Mission engineering role building mission‑critical tools, simulations, and analysis in C++/Python. Requires an active DoD Secret clearance on day one and experience with modeling/simulation tools plus Agile/DevSecOps.

Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)

Collins Aerospace (RTX) Location: Hybrid – Cedar Rapids, IA (or other RTX hubs)

(or other RTX hubs) Salary: $86,800 – $165,200

Type: Full-time

Run and optimize SAP and enterprise batch jobs using tools like Redwood RunMyJobs. Good match if you know SAP job scheduling (SM36/SM37/etc.), ITIL, ServiceNow, and can support 24x7 global operations. U.S. citizenship required.

Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)

Collins Aerospace (RTX) Location: Cedar Rapids, IA – Onsite

Salary: $68,900 – $131,100

Type: Full-time

Mid‑level role on mission sensors/weapons/IFF avionics. Mix of requirements, Python test automation, Ada updates, and lab verification in an Agile team. Great step if you have 2+ years, STEM degree, and want deeper avionics experience.

Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)

Collins Aerospace (RTX) Location: Cedar Rapids, IA – Onsite

Salary: $86,800 – $165,200

Type: Full-time

Senior version of the Mission Sensors role with more ownership and mentoring. You’ll lead Python test automation, Ada development, integration, and verification for complex avionics systems and help guide junior engineers.

Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)

Collins Aerospace (RTX) Location: Cedar Rapids, IA – Onsite

Salary: $107,500 – $204,500

Type: Full-time

Principal‑level lead for mission sensors/weapons/IFF software. Heavy focus on requirements, Python test automation, Ada, and system integration, plus bids/pursuits and mentoring. Ideal if you have 8+ years and want technical leadership without leaving hands‑on work.

Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)

Collins Aerospace (RTX) Location: Cedar Rapids, IA – Onsite

Salary: $132,400 – $251,600

Type: Full-time

Top‑tier technical leader for mission sensor/IFF avionics. Own requirements, Python automation, Ada development, integration, and act as SME and mentor across teams. Great if you’re a seasoned avionics engineer ready for big‑picture impact.

Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)

Collins Aerospace (RTX) Location: Cedar Rapids, IA – Onsite

Salary: $132,400 – $251,600

Type: Full-time

Lead architecture for core avionics libraries, tools, and development rigs that support DO‑178/DO‑254/DAL A systems. Perfect for someone with 10+ years, strong C++/VxWorks, and deep certification and platform‑level design experience.

Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)

Collins Aerospace (RTX) Location: Cedar Rapids, IA – Onsite

Salary: $86,800 – $165,200

Type: Full-time

Senior engineer building core frameworks, tools, and libraries for avionics product lines. You’ll work in C++, support DO‑178/DO‑254/DO‑330 artifacts, and help design scalable software platforms used across multiple aircraft programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many teams are hiring at multiple levels and are open to strong adjacent experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.