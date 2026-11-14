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💻 Cedar Rapids IT Jobs: Multiple High-Paying Roles Open Now
Cedar Rapids is buzzing for tech folks right now, especially in aerospace, defense, and cloud. If you’re into embedded systems, Linux, or large-scale infrastructure, this week’s list is stacked.
Embedded Software Engineer II (Onsite)
- Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA – Onsite
- Salary: $68,900 – $131,100
- Type: Full-time
Work on embedded software for next‑gen aerospace and defense systems using C/C++/Rust/Python. Great fit if you have 2+ years in embedded, a STEM degree, and can obtain a DoD Secret clearance. Strong benefits and relocation available.
Applied Research Engineer – Embedded Battlespace Systems (Onsite)
- Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA – Onsite
- Salary: $107,500 – $204,500
- Type: Full-time
Senior cyber/embedded role blending R&D, cybersecurity, and embedded/OT security for mission‑critical systems. Requires 5+ years in cybersecurity/embedded, strong research background, and ability to hold a Top Secret clearance. Signing bonus eligible and relocation support.
Director, Software Engineering – Procurement
- Employer: Transamerica
- Location: Hybrid – Cedar Rapids, IA (3 days/week in office)
- Salary: $177,000 – $230,000 + bonus
- Type: Full-time
Lead global procurement technology (source‑to‑pay, CLM, integrations, data, AI/ML) for a major financial services company. Needs 10+ years modern distributed apps, 6+ years people leadership, and strong DevOps/architecture experience. No visa sponsorship; no relocation.
Software Lead Engineer – Aerospace (Contract)
- Employer: SARACA
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA – Onsite
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Contract
Lead safety‑critical avionics software projects with DO‑178B/C, DAL A, Embedded C/C++, and tools like DOORS/JAMA/Polarion. Good for senior engineers who enjoy V&V, debugging, and mentoring on high‑integrity systems.
Software Lead Engineer (Contract)
- Employer: OKAYA INFOCOM
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA – Onsite
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Contract
Another avionics‑focused lead role, heavy on DAL A, DO‑178B/C, embedded C/C++, requirements (HLR/LLR), and DevOps/CI/CD. You’ll guide full lifecycle work from architecture through certification on safety‑critical systems.
Cloud Production Systems Engineer
- Employer: Meta
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA (supporting global data centers; up to 25% travel)
- Salary: $173,000 – $245,000 + bonus + equity + benefits
- Type: Full-time
Senior role keeping Meta’s hyperscale cloud and data center fleet healthy across AWS, GCP, and others. Needs 7+ years in production systems/infra, strong Python/Bash/C/C++ on Linux, and deep experience with fleet automation and diagnostics.
Senior Platform Software Engineer – Embedded Linux – Foundation Software
- Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA – Onsite
- Salary: $86,800 – $165,200
- Type: Full-time
Own core embedded Linux pieces (kernel, BSPs, drivers, bootloaders) for avionics platforms. Great if you’re strong with embedded C/C++, Bash/Python, hardware bring‑up, and want to shape foundational software. U.S. citizenship required; relocation offered.
Sr Software Engineer – Active Secret (Onsite)
- Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA – Onsite (or Sterling, VA)
- Salary: $86,800 – $165,200
- Type: Full-time
Mission engineering role building mission‑critical tools, simulations, and analysis in C++/Python. Requires an active DoD Secret clearance on day one and experience with modeling/simulation tools plus Agile/DevSecOps.
SAP Batch Administrator (Hybrid)
- Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)
- Location: Hybrid – Cedar Rapids, IA (or other RTX hubs)
- Salary: $86,800 – $165,200
- Type: Full-time
Run and optimize SAP and enterprise batch jobs using tools like Redwood RunMyJobs. Good match if you know SAP job scheduling (SM36/SM37/etc.), ITIL, ServiceNow, and can support 24x7 global operations. U.S. citizenship required.
Software Engineer II – Mission Sensors (Onsite)
- Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA – Onsite
- Salary: $68,900 – $131,100
- Type: Full-time
Mid‑level role on mission sensors/weapons/IFF avionics. Mix of requirements, Python test automation, Ada updates, and lab verification in an Agile team. Great step if you have 2+ years, STEM degree, and want deeper avionics experience.
Senior Software Engineer – Mission Sensors (Onsite)
- Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA – Onsite
- Salary: $86,800 – $165,200
- Type: Full-time
Senior version of the Mission Sensors role with more ownership and mentoring. You’ll lead Python test automation, Ada development, integration, and verification for complex avionics systems and help guide junior engineers.
Principal Software Engineer – Mission Sensors (Onsite)
- Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA – Onsite
- Salary: $107,500 – $204,500
- Type: Full-time
Principal‑level lead for mission sensors/weapons/IFF software. Heavy focus on requirements, Python test automation, Ada, and system integration, plus bids/pursuits and mentoring. Ideal if you have 8+ years and want technical leadership without leaving hands‑on work.
Senior Principal Software Engineer – Mission Sensors (Onsite)
- Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA – Onsite
- Salary: $132,400 – $251,600
- Type: Full-time
Top‑tier technical leader for mission sensor/IFF avionics. Own requirements, Python automation, Ada development, integration, and act as SME and mentor across teams. Great if you’re a seasoned avionics engineer ready for big‑picture impact.
Senior Principal Software Engineer – Advanced System Tools (Onsite)
- Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA – Onsite
- Salary: $132,400 – $251,600
- Type: Full-time
Lead architecture for core avionics libraries, tools, and development rigs that support DO‑178/DO‑254/DAL A systems. Perfect for someone with 10+ years, strong C++/VxWorks, and deep certification and platform‑level design experience.
Senior Software Engineer – Advanced System Tools (Onsite)
- Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA – Onsite
- Salary: $86,800 – $165,200
- Type: Full-time
Senior engineer building core frameworks, tools, and libraries for avionics product lines. You’ll work in C++, support DO‑178/DO‑254/DO‑330 artifacts, and help design scalable software platforms used across multiple aircraft programs.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many teams are hiring at multiple levels and are open to strong adjacent experience.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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