Cedar Rapids healthcare is buzzing right now — from bedside care to high-tech imaging and travel RN gigs, there’s a lot hiring across the city.

Here are several solid options if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Cottage Grove Place

Cottage Grove Place Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role helping residents with daily care, vitals, mobility, and comfort in a patient-centered, team-focused setting. Good fit if you’re a certified CNA who loves building relationships and wants stable, meaningful work.

Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a Cedar Rapids hospital)

CompHealth (recruiting for a Cedar Rapids hospital) Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: From ~$325,000+ plus bonus and full benefits

7-on/7-off block schedule with mostly day shifts, no call, and an established team of 14 MDs and 8 APPs. Open ICU with intensivist support and optional procedures, in a mid-size city with strong schools and easy drives to Chicago, Milwaukee, and Minneapolis.

Employer: Mercy Cedar Rapids

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Full-time (36 hrs/week, days)

Salary: Hourly, not listed

Hourly, not listed Bonus: External applicants can earn up to a $10,000 sign-on bonus

Work with nuclear medicine and PET/CT to support diagnosis and treatment, including IV radiopharmaceuticals, image acquisition, and QA. Great for techs with NMTCB or ARRT(N) and Iowa permit who want a stable role at a long-standing community hospital.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts

Estimated Pay: ~$2,983 per week (includes taxable + stipends; may vary)

OR travel RN contract with day shifts and strong weekly pay, plus day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, and travel reimbursement. Ideal if you want OR experience, adventure, and a solid benefits package.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts

Estimated Pay: ~$2,268 per week (includes taxable + stipends; may vary)

Day-shift Endoscopy contract with steady hours and weekly pay, housing options, and day-one benefits. Nice pick if you like GI procedures and want predictable daytime work while traveling.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts

Estimated Pay: ~$2,330 per week (includes taxable + stipends; may vary)

Ambulatory/Outpatient surgery role with day shifts and strong travel perks, including pet-friendly housing options, CE, and license reimbursement. Great if you like fast-paced surgical days and your evenings free.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and get an application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.