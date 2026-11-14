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Cedar Rapids
🍽️ Cedar Rapids Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
12 days ago
Cedar Rapids has a lot going on in food and hospitality right now, from grocery and fast‑casual to airport dining and hospital food service. If you like staying busy and working with people, these openings are worth a look.
Meat Cutter (Meat Specialist) – Hy-Vee
- Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This is a skilled role cutting and merchandising fresh meat, using equipment like saws, grinders, and slicers. Good fit if you like hands-on work, don’t mind a cold, fast-paced environment, and want a role that can step in for the department manager when needed.
Hy-Chi Department Clerk – Hy-Vee
- Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
- Type: Part-time (night & weekend shifts required)
- Salary: Not listed
Work in Hy-Vee’s Hy-Chi (Asian food) area, taking orders, preparing hot food, and keeping the counter stocked and clean. Great for someone who enjoys a busy food-service setting and wants flexible, entry-level hours.
Dishroom Clerk – Hy-Vee Market Grille
- Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
- Type: Part-time (night & weekend shifts required)
- Salary: Not listed
Keep the Market Grille kitchen running by washing dishes, equipment, and keeping the area clean and safe. Good starter job if you like staying active, don’t mind getting a little wet, and want to get your foot in the door in food service.
Market Grille Clerk – Hy-Vee
- Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
- Type: Part-time (must be 18+)
- Salary: Not listed
Front-line role at the Market Grille taking orders, handling food, running the register, and keeping the counter area clean. Nice fit if you like talking with customers and want flexible hours with on-the-job training.
Restaurant Server – SSP America (Eastern Iowa Airport)
- Employer: SSP America
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA (Eastern Iowa Airport)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $6.75/hour + tips, full benefits, employee meal
Serve guests at airport restaurants like Cedar Ridge Barrell House and The High Porch, with set schedules and room to advance. Ideal if you have at least 6 months of food or retail experience and want steady hours plus tip income.
Host – Cheddar’s (Darden)
- Employer: Darden (Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen)
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Variable by location (weekly pay)
Be the first face guests see, manage the wait list, and help keep guest areas clean and moving smoothly. Comes with flexible schedules, dining discounts, and benefits, and is a solid entry into casual dining.
Room Service Specialist – Mercy Cedar Rapids
- Employer: Mercy Cedar Rapids
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
- Type: Full-time, 40 hours/week, day shift
- Salary: Hourly (rate not listed)
Support patient care by preparing and delivering meal trays, handling special diets, and washing dishes in a hospital setting. Good match if you want stable hours, like helping patients and families, and have some food service experience.
Team Leader – Chick-fil-A Blairs Ferry Road
- Employer: Chick-fil-A Blairs Ferry Road
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
- Type: Part-time or Full-time
- Pay: $15.00–$17.00/hour, free food on shift, health insurance option
Lead shifts, assign tasks, help train team members, and keep food safety on track. Great for outgoing, organized people who want leadership experience, Sundays off, and a flexible schedule.
Store Manager – Panda Express
- Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive with bonus opportunities (exact amount not listed)
Run a single Panda Express location, including hiring, managing staff, and hitting financial and guest-experience goals. Comes with paid leadership training, free meals, strong benefits, and a path to General Manager.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and often have similar roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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