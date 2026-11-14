Cedar Rapids has a lot going on in food and hospitality right now, from grocery and fast‑casual to airport dining and hospital food service. If you like staying busy and working with people, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Hy-Vee, Inc. Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids, IA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a skilled role cutting and merchandising fresh meat, using equipment like saws, grinders, and slicers. Good fit if you like hands-on work, don’t mind a cold, fast-paced environment, and want a role that can step in for the department manager when needed.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Hy-Vee, Inc. Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids, IA Type: Part-time (night & weekend shifts required)

(night & weekend shifts required) Salary: Not listed

Work in Hy-Vee’s Hy-Chi (Asian food) area, taking orders, preparing hot food, and keeping the counter stocked and clean. Great for someone who enjoys a busy food-service setting and wants flexible, entry-level hours.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Hy-Vee, Inc. Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids, IA Type: Part-time (night & weekend shifts required)

(night & weekend shifts required) Salary: Not listed

Keep the Market Grille kitchen running by washing dishes, equipment, and keeping the area clean and safe. Good starter job if you like staying active, don’t mind getting a little wet, and want to get your foot in the door in food service.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Hy-Vee, Inc. Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids, IA Type: Part-time (must be 18+ )

(must be ) Salary: Not listed

Front-line role at the Market Grille taking orders, handling food, running the register, and keeping the counter area clean. Nice fit if you like talking with customers and want flexible hours with on-the-job training.

Employer: SSP America

SSP America Location: Cedar Rapids, IA (Eastern Iowa Airport)

Cedar Rapids, IA (Eastern Iowa Airport) Type: Full-time

Salary: $6.75/hour + tips, full benefits, employee meal

Serve guests at airport restaurants like Cedar Ridge Barrell House and The High Porch, with set schedules and room to advance. Ideal if you have at least 6 months of food or retail experience and want steady hours plus tip income.

Employer: Darden (Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen)

Darden (Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen) Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids, IA Type: Full-time

Salary: Variable by location (weekly pay)

Be the first face guests see, manage the wait list, and help keep guest areas clean and moving smoothly. Comes with flexible schedules, dining discounts, and benefits, and is a solid entry into casual dining.

Employer: Mercy Cedar Rapids

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids, IA Type: Full-time , 40 hours/week , day shift

, , day shift Salary: Hourly (rate not listed)

Support patient care by preparing and delivering meal trays, handling special diets, and washing dishes in a hospital setting. Good match if you want stable hours, like helping patients and families, and have some food service experience.

Employer: Chick-fil-A Blairs Ferry Road

Chick-fil-A Blairs Ferry Road Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids, IA Type: Part-time or Full-time

Part-time or Full-time Pay: $15.00–$17.00/hour, free food on shift, health insurance option

Lead shifts, assign tasks, help train team members, and keep food safety on track. Great for outgoing, organized people who want leadership experience, Sundays off, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express) Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids, IA Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive with bonus opportunities (exact amount not listed)

Run a single Panda Express location, including hiring, managing staff, and hitting financial and guest-experience goals. Comes with paid leadership training, free meals, strong benefits, and a path to General Manager.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and often have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.