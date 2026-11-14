Cedar Rapids and nearby campuses are busy hiring for the next few school years. If you’re planning ahead in education or higher ed, these roles offer steady hours and clear growth paths.

Employer: HACAP (Hawkeye Area Community Action Program, Inc.)

HACAP (Hawkeye Area Community Action Program, Inc.) Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Full-time (32 hrs/week, school year)

Schedule: Mon–Thu, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm

Pay: $17.24 – $19.81/hour (starts at $17.24 , increases to $19.81 after earning CDA)

(starts at , increases to after earning CDA) Application deadline: November 22, 2026

Support a Head Start classroom, help young kids learn and grow, and step in as lead when the teacher is out. HACAP helps you earn your CDA within your first year and offers IPERS or 403(b) with up to 9.44% match, paid time off, 11 holidays, and a range of health and voluntary benefits.

Employer: St. Ambrose University (Mount Mercy – Cedar Rapids campus)

(Mount Mercy – Cedar Rapids campus) Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Full-time, 9‑month faculty

Rank: Anticipated Assistant Professor (higher rank possible based on experience)

Anticipated (higher rank possible based on experience) Start date: August 12, 2027

Priority application date: November 20 (review continues until filled)

Teach finance, advise students, and stay active in your field at a combined St. Ambrose/Mount Mercy campus. Tenure‑track requires a Ph.D. in Finance; professional faculty track requires a Master of Finance or MBA with finance concentration plus 5+ years’ experience. Apply online with a cover letter, CV, and 3 references.

Employer: Cornell College

Location: Mount Vernon, IA (Cedar Rapids–Iowa City corridor)

Type: Full-time, 10‑month staff lecturer

Start date: August 2027

Review begins: December 1, 2026 (until filled)

Lead technical direction and sound design for all theatre and dance productions and teach three courses per year on Cornell’s One Course At A Time calendar. Requires an MFA in Theatre Production/Technology or equivalent professional experience, plus strong AutoCAD and technical skills. Comes with a competitive benefits package including health, dental, vision, retirement, and tuition perks.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and mark the deadlines on your calendar so you don’t miss out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.