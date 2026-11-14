Cedar Rapids has some nice admin roles right now, from entry-level office work to a full-on operations manager. Good mix of steady hours, benefits, and chances to grow.

Employer: CUSTOM ELECTRICAL SERVICES

CUSTOM ELECTRICAL SERVICES Location: Cedar Rapids, IA (in person)

(in person) Type: Internship / Other, 40 hours per week

Internship / Other, Pay: $17.00 – $22.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), dental, EAP, flexible schedule, parental leave, relocation help, retirement plan, tuition reimbursement

Hands-on office role doing scheduling, data entry, document management, and admin support in an electrical services company. Good fit if you’re in school or a recent grad and want real-world business experience plus solid pay and benefits.

Employer: Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $60,000 – $75,000 per year

Benefits: 401(k) matching, FSA, health insurance, HSA, PTO, relocation assistance, retirement plan

Lead contracts, vendors, outsourced IT, building security, and facilities for the Economic Alliance and related groups. Great for someone with 3+ years admin/vendor/project or facilities experience who likes owning systems and keeping things running smoothly.

Employer: College Community School District

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Full-time, 10-month position

Pay: Starting at $21.66 per hour (credit for up to 10 years similar experience)

(credit for up to 10 years similar experience) Benefits: IPERS with 9.44% district contribution, full single health and dental, 11 paid holidays, vacation, personal and family sick days

School-based office role supporting activities and events at a middle school. Nice option if you want steady hours, strong public-school benefits, and a 10-month schedule with holidays and breaks.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume tonight while it’s fresh. Local admin jobs move fast, so it’s worth applying sooner rather than later.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.