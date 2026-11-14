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🏗️ Cedar Rapids engineering jobs with multiple openings
Cedar Rapids has some solid engineering roles right now, from hands-on design work to early-career internships and co-ops. If you’re studying engineering or already in the field, these are worth a look.
Water/Wastewater Intern (Summer 2027)
- Employer: HDR
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA (Water Business Group)
- Type: Full-time, temporary internship (Summer 2027)
- Salary: Not listed
Work on real water and wastewater projects that impact public health and the environment. You’ll support senior engineers with design calculations, reports, drawings, and site visits while building skills in tools like AutoCAD Civil3D, Revit, and ArcGIS.
Digital Hardware Design Engineer Co-op (Winter/Spring) (Onsite)
- Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
- Type: Full-time co-op, onsite
- Salary: $37,000–$82,000 (good-faith range for all experience levels)
Onsite co-op where you design, simulate, and test circuit card assemblies for avionics computers. Ideal if you’re an Electrical Engineering student (60+ credit hours) who wants hands-on lab work, schematic capture, and exposure to aerospace hardware design.
Automation Specialist I
- Employer: Prime Controls
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level automation role working with PLCs, HMIs, industrial networks, and control panels. Good fit if you like troubleshooting, reading electrical drawings, and traveling to customer sites to help start up and support automation systems.
Structural Design Engineer
- Employer: Cindavi
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA (serving Iowa City area)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $74,000–$83,000 base, depending on experience
Design and analyze steel and concrete structures for heavy industrial and manufacturing facilities. Great if you have 2+ years of structural experience and want ownership of your designs, mentorship, and growth toward or beyond your PE.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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