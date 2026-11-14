Cedar Rapids has some solid finance roles right now, from hands-on accounting to high-level leadership. If you’re in numbers and like stable employers, these are worth a look.

Employer: Panera Bread of Iowa

Panera Bread of Iowa Location: Cedar Rapids, IA (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-cycle accounting role supporting multiple restaurant locations: journal entries, reconciliations, AP/AR, month-end close, and store-level performance. Good fit if you know GAAP, like Excel, and want to grow your skills in a multi-unit, fast-paced business.

Employer: Robert Half (recruiting for a client)

(recruiting for a client) Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive, with benefits for eligible placements)

Lead cash management, accounts payable, and cash application for a growing company. You’ll guide a team, improve working capital, modernize treasury processes, and support audits—ideal if you have 5+ years’ experience and enjoy both strategy and hands-on work.

Employer: Transamerica

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA (hybrid: in office Tue–Thu)

(hybrid: in office Tue–Thu) Type: Full-time

Salary: $82,000–$108,000 + potential annual bonus

Mid–senior role focused on SOX and internal controls over financial reporting. You’ll help design and test controls, document processes, work closely with auditors, and support global control frameworks—great for those with 5+ years in internal controls, audit, or risk.

Employer: Transamerica

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA or Philadelphia, PA (hybrid, 3 days in office)

or Philadelphia, PA (hybrid, 3 days in office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $220,000–$265,000 + potential annual bonus

Executive-level finance leader for the Employee Benefits business. You’ll own financial planning, performance analysis, and executive reporting, and act as key advisor to senior leaders—best for someone with ~15 years in finance/accounting and deep Employee Benefits experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.