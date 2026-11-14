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Cedar Rapids
📅 Mauricio Lasansky master printmaker show on Nov. 15
12 days ago
📅 Mauricio Lasansky printmaking show in Cedar Rapids
The Cedar Rapids Museum of Art is hosting a “Mauricio Lasansky: Master Printmaker” exhibition.
- Date: 11/15/26
- Time: 12 – 4 p.m.
- Location: Cedar Rapids Museum of Art (Cedar Rapids)
- Cost: $0 – $10
- Ages: All ages are welcome
You can drop in during open hours to see works by master printmaker Mauricio Lasansky.
For details on exact admission prices, parking, or other exhibits happening the same day, call 319-366-7503 or check the event website listed with the show.
More Info: Mauricio Lasansky: Master Printmaker Exhibition | ...
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