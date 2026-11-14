📅 Mauricio Lasansky printmaking show in Cedar Rapids

The Cedar Rapids Museum of Art is hosting a “Mauricio Lasansky: Master Printmaker” exhibition.

Date: 11/15/26

Time: 12 – 4 p.m.

Location: Cedar Rapids Museum of Art (Cedar Rapids)

Cedar Rapids Museum of Art (Cedar Rapids) Cost: $0 – $10

Ages: All ages are welcome

You can drop in during open hours to see works by master printmaker Mauricio Lasansky.

For details on exact admission prices, parking, or other exhibits happening the same day, call 319-366-7503 or check the event website listed with the show.