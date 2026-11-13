Cedar Rapids has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being active in the community. These roles are hands-on, mission-driven, and offer training so you can grow.

Employer: Personal Touch Home Health Care Services Inc.

Personal Touch Home Health Care Services Inc. Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support adults with autism and developmental disabilities with daily living, personal care, and community outings. Paid training is included, and the work is very person-centered, helping people reach their own goals.

Employer: Optimae LifeServices

Optimae LifeServices Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Part-time (overnights, 12 a.m.–8 a.m.)

Salary: Not listed

Overnight, awake shift supporting people with mental illness, intellectual, and developmental disabilities in a community setting. Flexible scheduling, every other weekend, and no experience needed—they’ll train you.

Employer: Foundation 2 Crisis Services

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA (Hybrid)

Type: Part-time, weekends (Sat & Sun, 12 p.m.–10 p.m.)

Salary: From $18/hour

Weekend role responding to crisis calls in the community, offering counseling, connecting people to resources, and advocating for clients. Requires a bachelor’s in a human services field, 1+ year of experience, and comes with PTO, 401(k) option, and wellness benefits.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.