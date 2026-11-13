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Cedar Rapids
🔧 Cedar Rapids Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings
10 days ago
Cedar Rapids has steady demand for people who like hands-on work and keeping spaces clean and tidy. If you enjoy moving around, staying active, and seeing the results of your work right away, these roles are worth a look.
Housekeeper – Sure Stay Hotel (Ramada Worldwide)
- Employer: Ramada Worldwide (Sure Stay Hotel)
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA (in person)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $10.00 – $13.00 per hour
- Schedule: Mon–Fri 9:00 am start; Sat–Sun 9:30 am start, until work is done
- Benefits: Flexible schedule, health insurance, paid time off
This hotel housekeeping role is great if you’re detail-oriented and like working on your feet. You’ll clean guest rooms, make beds, restock supplies, and keep bathrooms and floors spotless, with on-the-job training provided.
Mobile Car Detailer – Exclusive Mobile Details
- Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA (mobile, at client locations)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
This role is ideal if you love cars and working independently. You’ll travel to customers, using your own detailing equipment to deep-clean interiors and exteriors, manage your own time, and deliver professional, high-quality results.
Housekeeping Team Member – Comfort Inn & Suites
- Employer: Comfort Inn by Choice Hotels
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA (in person)
- Type: Not listed
- Pay: $13.00 – $16.00 per hour
- Benefits: Flexible schedule
Work with a hotel team to keep guest rooms and public areas clean and welcoming. You’ll handle sweeping, mopping, vacuuming, carpet care, restocking supplies, and special deep-clean projects in a busy, team-focused setting.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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