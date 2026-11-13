Cedar Rapids has some solid safety roles open right now, from entry-level security to higher-responsibility rail and construction safety. If you like keeping people and sites safe, these are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Part-time (Fri–Sun, 7:00 AM–3:00 PM)

Part-time (Fri–Sun, 7:00 AM–3:00 PM) Pay: $18.75/hour

Weekend daytime role at a logistics/distribution site, focused on access control, patrols, and customer service. Good fit if you want steady hours, paid training, and the option to pick up extra shifts through their internal platform.

Employer: National Railroad Safety Services, Inc. (NRSS)

Location: Based in Cedar Rapids, IA (field/travel role)

Based in Type: Full-time, heavy travel (50–85%)

Full-time, heavy travel (50–85%) Pay: $28–$37/hour, plus benefits

Lead safety and flagging for freight rail and transit projects, making sure all work near tracks follows FRA rules. Great for someone with at least 2 years of railroad experience who’s okay with multi-month travel and wants strong benefits and steady safety work.

Employer: WEITZ-ABITAT MISSION CRITICAL / EPI Power (The Weitz Company)

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Full-time (approx. 58 hours/week, Mon–Sat)

Full-time (approx. 58 hours/week, Mon–Sat) Pay: Competitive (not listed), full benefits package

Site-based safety role on data center construction projects, focused on audits, training, incident investigations, and safety planning. Ideal if you have 2+ years of construction safety experience and want a career path with strong benefits, PTO, and 401(k) match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and ways to stay in the loop.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.