Cedar Rapids has some strong sales openings right now, from entry level to high‑earning specialty roles. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Andrew Meier Inc.

Andrew Meier Inc. Location: Cedar Rapids, IA (business‑to‑business, in person)

(business‑to‑business, in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$90,000 per year (draw pay + commission and bonuses)

Entry‑level insurance sales with big training support, weekly and monthly bonuses, and lifetime vested renewals after 5 years. Great fit if you’re motivated, want a flexible schedule, and are willing to get your Health & Life license (licensing reimbursement offered).

Employer: Novartis

Novartis Location: Field-based, covering Cedar Rapids/Des Moines area (remote + travel 60–80%)

(remote + travel 60–80%) Type: Full-time

Salary range (depending on level): Associate TAS: $77,000–$143,000 TAS: $93,800–$174,200 Senior TAS: $119,700–$222,300 Executive TAS: $132,300–$245,700 per year



High‑level pharmaceutical sales role where you manage key allergy accounts and partner with health care providers to improve patient outcomes. Best for people with recent complex sales or pharma/medical experience, strong analytics, and comfort with heavy travel and large territories.

Employer: Konecranes

Konecranes Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Industrial service sales role selling repairs, retrofits, parts, and modernizations for lifting equipment to existing and new customers. Good match if you have 2+ years of service-related sales, are organized with CRM skills, and like a mix of customer visits and coordinating with a service team; comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match from day one, paid vacation, sick leave, and holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—sales skills are very transferable, and Cedar Rapids employers are hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.