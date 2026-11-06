💻 Cedar Rapids IT Jobs With Multiple Openings & $130K+ Roles

Cedar Rapids is busy in tech right now—especially in aerospace, data, and infrastructure. If you’re into embedded systems, analytics, or hands-on hardware, there’s a solid mix of roles here.

Employer: Kainos Innovative Solutions

Kainos Innovative Solutions Location: Cedar Rapids, IA (Onsite)

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Design and debug embedded software for complex hardware and IoT systems. Great fit if you’re strong in C/C++, RTOS, embedded Linux, and like working close to the hardware.

Employer: Genova Technologies

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA (Onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on a ground-based aerospace navigation system in an Agile team. Multiple levels are open if you have 1+ years of C/C++, some object-oriented experience, and want DO-278/DO-178 exposure plus solid benefits.

Employer: Collins Aerospace

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA (Onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $135,803 – $204,500/year

Lead complex avionics software efforts, from embedded C++ and certification (DO-178C) to integration and verification. Ideal for a senior engineer (8+ years) who wants high impact work in aerospace with big-company benefits.

Employer: Collins Aerospace

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA (Onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $132,400 – $251,600/year

Run the software team behind the KC-46 tanker’s video graphics system for refueling operations. Best for seasoned leaders (10+ years) with certification experience who want to manage mission-critical graphics/video software.

Employer: QTS Data Centers

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA (Onsite, 24x7 data center)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role in a data center, working on IT, electrical, and mechanical systems plus customer support on the floor. Good match if you have technical or military training and like mix of hardware, tickets, and facility systems.

Employer: Transamerica

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA (Hybrid: Tue–Thu in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Listed as $120,000 – 1300,000/year (broad range per posting)

Lead enterprise analytics and reporting using SQL, Power BI, SSRS, AWS Athena, Snowflake, and Microsoft Fabric. Great for a senior data/BI engineer (7+ years) who wants to own standards, models, and dashboards.

Employer: BAE Systems USA

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA (Onsite lab)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,016 – $96,026/year

Support engineering teams building military GPS receivers. You’ll code in C and Python, run lab tests, and help across the software lifecycle—great if you have 3+ years in an engineering lab or a 2-year tech degree.

Employer: Solutions Management Group

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA (Field-based, local travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Install and maintain video surveillance and access control systems for local clients. Good for low-voltage or security techs with 1–3 years’ experience and basic networking who like customer-facing field work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many teams are hiring at multiple levels and can be flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.