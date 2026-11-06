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📣 Cedar Rapids Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple Openings
Cedar Rapids keeps adding solid sales and marketing roles, especially in tech and home services. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these are worth a look.
Sales Inspector – Orkin (Rollins, Inc.)
- Employer: Rollins, Inc. (Orkin)
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Average first-year earnings $80,000–$100,000 (base + commission), uncapped
Home-based sales with a trusted national brand in pest control. You’ll inspect homes, explain treatment options, and close deals, with paid training, company vehicle + gas card, and strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, stock purchase plan).
Sales Support Specialist – Software Proposals & Contracts
- Employer: National Information Solutions Cooperative (NISC)
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA (US)
- Type: Not listed (appears to be full-time office/remote hybrid – confirm with employer)
- Pay: Not listed
Behind-the-scenes sales role with an AI-forward software company serving energy and communications co-ops. You’ll help build proposals, contracts, and pricing, work closely with sales and product teams, and use your Excel, writing, and data skills to support big, complex deals.
Ready to move? Save the links, tweak your resume for each role, and apply this week while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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