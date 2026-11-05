📢 Library workshop: safer, smarter online job searching

📢 Learn to Find Safe, Reliable Jobs Online

The Cedar Rapids Public Library is hosting a workshop on how to safely and effectively search for jobs on the internet.

You’ll learn:

The best online job search resources , including job search engines and networking sites

, including job search engines and networking sites How to spot and avoid job scams so you don’t get caught in fraud

so you don’t get caught in fraud Basic job seeker etiquette and what to do after you submit an online application

and what to do you submit an online application How to manage your online presence so your digital footprint supports your professional image

This session is designed to help you build confidence and improve your job search results.

Accessibility resources are available through the library’s accessibility page.