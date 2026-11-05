🚌 Cedar Rapids Transportation Jobs with Multiple Driving Opportunities

Cedar Rapids has steady demand for skilled drivers and equipment operators, especially in construction and logistics. If you like being on the move and working with big machines, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Ames Construction

Ames Construction Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate bulldozers, excavators, backhoes, and haul trucks on major infrastructure projects like highways, bridges, and rail. This role is ideal if you’re safety-focused, experienced with heavy machinery, and open to extended hours and changing outdoor conditions; operator apprentices are also encouraged to apply.

Employer: Wendling Quarries, Inc.

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive on-site to haul material from crushing or wash plants to stockpiles in the quarry, with daily equipment checks and maintenance. Monday–Friday hours (about 40–50 per week) and benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and employee discounts make this a solid option if you want to be home every night.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA (hiring across Lower 48 & Canada)

Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Salary: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year (team); guaranteed minimum avg. $5,000/week worked

Haul sets, costumes, and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and live events across North America. All miles (loaded and empty) are paid, plus detention, tolls under dispatch, fuel permits/taxes, cargo/liability insurance, and a fuel price guarantee averaging $1.60/gal or less after surcharge; a passport is required for this over-the-road role.

If one of these roles fits your skills, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you don’t miss your spot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.