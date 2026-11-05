🚔 Cedar Rapids public safety jobs with multiple openings

Cedar Rapids has some solid options right now if you like keeping people and job sites safe. Here are a few local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Suffolk Construction

Suffolk Construction Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (part of a larger total rewards package)

Lead safety on data center construction projects, working closely with superintendents and project managers. You’ll run site inspections, accident investigations, subcontractor safety reviews, and trainings like OSHA 10/30 and HAZWOPER.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.98/hour

Schedule: Overnights – Mon, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun 12:00 AM – 8:00 AM

Unarmed patrol role at an aerospace/defense site. You’ll handle access control, routine patrols, incident response, and reports, with paid training, benefits, and tools to pick up extra shifts.

Employer: RXL, Inc.

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Field-based safety role on active construction sites. You’ll do daily safety inspections, toolbox talks, incident investigations, and documentation. Comes with 401(k), health, dental, vision, and PTO; 3+ years safety experience required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.