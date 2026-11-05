📋 Cedar Rapids Admin Jobs With Multiple Local Employers

Cedar Rapids has some solid admin openings right now, from schools to banks to healthcare offices. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Gentle Dental PC

Gentle Dental PC Location: Cedar Rapids, IA (in person)

(in person) Salary: $18.00 – $20.00/hour

Type: Full-time

This role keeps the dental office running smoothly—scheduling patients, handling calls, and filling last-minute openings. Good fit if you’re organized, friendly on the phone, and like helping patients stay on top of their care.

Employer: Nicolet National Bank

Nicolet National Bank Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Support commercial and ag lenders with loan files, documents, and customer questions before and after closing. Great for someone with a couple years of admin experience who wants to grow in banking and work with local businesses.

Employer: Cedar Rapids Community School District

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Salary: $17.92/hour

Type: Full-time, 9 months (school year), 7 hours/day

Work in a school health office helping students with minor illnesses and injuries, meds, records, and basic clerical tasks. Good match if you like kids, can stay calm in busy moments, and don’t mind being on your feet.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often have similar roles open up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.