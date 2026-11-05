📣 Cedar Rapids Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Cedar Rapids has some solid sales and business development roles right now, from field sales to corporate growth jobs. If you like building relationships and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lotus Sales (Lotus Pest Control)

Lotus Sales (Lotus Pest Control) Location: Cedar Rapids, IA (travel to customer homes)

(travel to customer homes) Type: Full-time

Salary: Hourly base pay + commission (no exact range listed)

You’ll do 5–6 home inspections a day, recommend pest and home protection services, and earn commission on both one-time and recurring services. No pest control experience needed – they provide paid training, equipment, and ongoing support.

Employer: Sovos Latinoamérica (Sovos)

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA (US-based role)

(US-based role) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a pipeline-building role where you book qualified meetings, work closely with Sales Executives, and use AI tools and Salesforce to manage outreach. Good fit if you want to grow in B2B tech sales and like structured training, mentoring, and strong benefits (health, 401(k) match, tuition help, flexible time off).

Employer: The Weitz Company

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead business development for industrial projects: build client networks, respond to RFQs/RFPs, and help shape marketing and strategic plans. Best for someone with 5+ years in construction or related fields who enjoys deal-making, presentations, and long-term client relationships.

Employer: Hupp Toyotalift

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $120,000 per year (with incentives)

Sell power and material-handling equipment to commercial, industrial, and contractor customers while managing the full sales cycle from quote to delivery. Comes with strong benefits (401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, HSA, PTO) and is ideal if you have sales experience and some mechanical or equipment know-how.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on territory, hybrid options, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.