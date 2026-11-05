🏭 Cedar Rapids Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple $24–$38/hr Roles

Cedar Rapids is busy on the production side right now—food, ag, and healthcare suppliers are all hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: ImageFIRST Healthcare Laundry Specialists

ImageFIRST Healthcare Laundry Specialists Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a step-up role from Production Associate, helping run the production floor and coordinate daily load-outs for healthcare linens. Good fit if you want leadership experience plus weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, PTO, parental leave, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: ImageFIRST Healthcare Laundry Specialists

ImageFIRST Healthcare Laundry Specialists Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on washroom role staging loads, running washers/dryers, and cleaning the area daily. You’ll be on your feet and lifting (up to 50 lbs), and you get weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, PTO, parental leave, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Cargill

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Full-time

Shift: 12-hour nights

12-hour nights Pay: $37.98/hr

Operate mixers, mills, grinders, and more in Cargill’s animal nutrition/bioindustrial facility. This is a high-paying production role with medical, dental, vision, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and employee discounts.

Employer: Cargill

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Full-time

Shift: 12-hour rotating shift

12-hour rotating shift Pay: $37.76/hr

Similar to the Operator role, you’ll run production equipment, take samples, and keep the plant safe and clean. Strong option if you’re okay with rotating shifts and want top hourly pay plus full benefits and 401(k) match.

Employer: Kraft Heinz

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA (Quality Chef plant)

Type: Hourly manufacturing, 3rd shift (Mon–Fri, 9:30 pm–6:00 am)

Hourly manufacturing, 3rd shift (Mon–Fri, 9:30 pm–6:00 am) Pay: $24.52/hr

Help make frozen soups and mac & cheese by loading ingredients, checking soup quality, and cleaning kettles between batches. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO from hire, 401(k), and bonus plan eligibility.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.