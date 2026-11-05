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Cedar Rapids
🏥 Cedar Rapids Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
2 days ago
Cedar Rapids is buzzing with healthcare openings right now—from local clinics to big travel contracts. If you’re in nursing, imaging, or support roles, there’s a lot to pick from.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,439/week
- Employer: PRN Healthcare
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 3x12s, days
- Pay: $2,439/week (estimated)
This CT Tech contract offers guaranteed hours, weekly pay, and full medical/vision/dental plus 401(k). Great if you want a solid-paying travel gig with day shifts.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,328/week
- Employer: Uniti Med
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
- Type: Travel (listed as internship), 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 3x12s, days
- Pay: $2,328/week (estimated)
Day-one insurance, license reimbursement, and a dedicated recruiter make this a nice fit if you like strong agency support and perks like hotel/rental car discounts.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,439/week
- Employer: AHS Staffing
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
- Type: Travel (listed as internship), 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 3x12s, days
- Pay: ~$2,439/week (estimated)
Breakdown includes hourly wages plus housing and M&I per diems, with 401(k) match and pet insurance options. Good for CT Techs wanting detailed pay transparency and housing support.
Registered Nurse – Outpatient PACT
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (Iowa City VA HCS)
- Location: Cedar Rapids VA Outpatient Clinic, IA
- Type: Full-time, outpatient, Mon–Fri 7:30 am–4:00 pm
- Pay: Competitive VA RN scale (not listed), 50 days paid time off/year, federal pension + 401K match up to 5%
Clinic RN role focused on primary care for Veterans—no nights, weekends, or telework. Strong federal benefits and a stable schedule if you want to stay local and serve the Veteran community.
Veterinary Assistant – Frey Pet Hospital
- Employer: Western Veterinary Partners
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
- Type: Full-time, 4x10s, Mon–Fri, rotating Sat mornings, shared on-call
- Pay: $15–$18/hour + $500 bonus for 3+ years VA experience
Work in a modern, AAHA-accredited animal hospital with 7 doctors and advanced tech (ultrasound, endoscopy, laser). Great if you have 2+ years vet clinic experience and love fast-paced pet care.
Registered Nurse – Community-Based Care
- Employer: REM Community Services / Sevita
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $75,000–$100,000/year, starting around $41/hour
Community RN role supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities out in the community, not stuck in one building. Includes full benefits, 401(k) with 3% match, and lots of autonomy.
Expanded Duties Dental Assistant (EDDA)
- Employer: Heartland Dental – Four Lakes Family Dental
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed; includes medical, free dental (minus lab fees), vision, 401(k), paid holidays
Join a 13-person, team-focused office with an easygoing vibe. Ideal if you have strong chairside skills, know dental terminology, and want lots of CE and growth in a large support network.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $3,702/week
- Employer: Springboard Healthcare
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
- Type: Travel (listed as internship), 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 5x8s, days
- Pay: $3,702/week (estimated)
High-paying Cath Lab Tech contract with day shifts and full-time hours. Strong option if you want to maximize weekly income in a 13-week assignment.
Travel Cath Lab Tech – $2,721/week
- Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Mercy Medical Center – Cedar Rapids, IA
- Type: Travel (listed as internship), 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 5x8s, days
- Pay: $2,721/week (estimated)
Includes weekly pay, guaranteed hours, medical/dental/vision, and license reimbursement. Good fit if you like strong benefits plus a known hospital setting.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $3,587/week
- Employer: Zack Group
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
- Type: Full-time Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 5x8s, days (7:00–15:00)
- Pay: $3,587/week (estimated)
Day-shift Cath Lab contract with medical, dental, vision, and 401(k). Nice balance of strong pay and a predictable daytime schedule.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $2,779/week
- Employer: Anders Group, LLC
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
- Type: Travel (listed as internship), 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 5x8s, days
- Pay: $2,779/week (estimated)
Comes with day-one health insurance, 401(k), CEU reimbursement, and travel perks. Great if you value a relationship-focused agency and steady Cath Lab work.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $3,231/week
- Employer: Uniti Med
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
- Type: Travel (listed as internship), 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 3x12s, days
- Pay: $3,231/week (estimated)
Higher weekly rate for 3x12s, with day-one benefits and license reimbursement. Good if you prefer longer shifts and more days off.
Travel Med-Surg RN – $1,997–$2,192/week
- Employer: Aya Healthcare
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
- Type: Travel (listed as internship), 13 weeks, 3x12s nights (19:00–07:30)
- Pay: $1,997–$2,192/week (estimated)
Night-shift Med-Surg contract at a Level 2 trauma, 216-bed hospital using Epic. Aya offers day-one benefits, 401(k) match, housing options, and strong licensing support.
Psychiatry Triage Medical Assistant (Remote – Must Live in IA)
- Employer: Sagent Behavioral Health
- Location: Remote, must live in Iowa (serving Cedar Rapids and beyond)
- Type: Full-time, weekdays only
- Pay: $21–$24/hour
Fully remote CMA role handling triage calls, lab results, and med refills for psychiatry patients—no weekends, evenings, holidays, or hands-on patient care. Great if you’re tech-savvy and want steady daytime hours from home.
Patient Care Tech – Operating Room (Days)
- Employer: Mercy Cedar Rapids
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 09:00–17:30, no call, weekends, or holidays
- Pay: Hourly (rate not listed)
Support the OR team with patient transfers, room turnover, stocking, and specimen handling under RN supervision. Good entry point if you have CNA/health support training and want hospital experience with a stable weekday schedule.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most employers have similar roles open that might be an even better fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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