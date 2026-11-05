🏥 Cedar Rapids Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles

Cedar Rapids is buzzing with healthcare openings right now—from local clinics to big travel contracts. If you’re in nursing, imaging, or support roles, there’s a lot to pick from.

Employer: PRN Healthcare

PRN Healthcare Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Full-time, Travel , 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 3x12s, days

Full-time, , 13 weeks, , 3x12s, days Pay: $2,439/week (estimated)

This CT Tech contract offers guaranteed hours, weekly pay, and full medical/vision/dental plus 401(k). Great if you want a solid-paying travel gig with day shifts.

Employer: Uniti Med

Uniti Med Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Travel (listed as internship), 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 3x12s, days

Travel (listed as internship), 13 weeks, , 3x12s, days Pay: $2,328/week (estimated)

Day-one insurance, license reimbursement, and a dedicated recruiter make this a nice fit if you like strong agency support and perks like hotel/rental car discounts.

Employer: AHS Staffing

AHS Staffing Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Travel (listed as internship), 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 3x12s, days

Travel (listed as internship), 13 weeks, , 3x12s, days Pay: ~$2,439/week (estimated)

Breakdown includes hourly wages plus housing and M&I per diems, with 401(k) match and pet insurance options. Good for CT Techs wanting detailed pay transparency and housing support.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (Iowa City VA HCS)

(Iowa City VA HCS) Location: Cedar Rapids VA Outpatient Clinic, IA

Type: Full-time , outpatient, Mon–Fri 7:30 am–4:00 pm

, outpatient, Mon–Fri Pay: Competitive VA RN scale (not listed), 50 days paid time off/year, federal pension + 401K match up to 5%

Clinic RN role focused on primary care for Veterans—no nights, weekends, or telework. Strong federal benefits and a stable schedule if you want to stay local and serve the Veteran community.

Employer: Western Veterinary Partners

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Full-time , 4x10s, Mon–Fri, rotating Sat mornings, shared on-call

, 4x10s, Mon–Fri, rotating Sat mornings, shared on-call Pay: $15–$18/hour + $500 bonus for 3+ years VA experience

Work in a modern, AAHA-accredited animal hospital with 7 doctors and advanced tech (ultrasound, endoscopy, laser). Great if you have 2+ years vet clinic experience and love fast-paced pet care.

Employer: REM Community Services / Sevita

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $75,000–$100,000/year, starting around $41/hour

Community RN role supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities out in the community, not stuck in one building. Includes full benefits, 401(k) with 3% match, and lots of autonomy.

Employer: Heartland Dental – Four Lakes Family Dental

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed; includes medical, free dental (minus lab fees), vision, 401(k), paid holidays

Join a 13-person, team-focused office with an easygoing vibe. Ideal if you have strong chairside skills, know dental terminology, and want lots of CE and growth in a large support network.

Employer: Springboard Healthcare

Springboard Healthcare Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Travel (listed as internship), 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 5x8s, days

Travel (listed as internship), 13 weeks, , 5x8s, days Pay: $3,702/week (estimated)

High-paying Cath Lab Tech contract with day shifts and full-time hours. Strong option if you want to maximize weekly income in a 13-week assignment.

Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing

CrossMed Healthcare Staffing Location: Mercy Medical Center – Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Travel (listed as internship), 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 5x8s, days

Travel (listed as internship), 13 weeks, , 5x8s, days Pay: $2,721/week (estimated)

Includes weekly pay, guaranteed hours, medical/dental/vision, and license reimbursement. Good fit if you like strong benefits plus a known hospital setting.

Employer: Zack Group

Zack Group Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Full-time Travel , 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 5x8s, days (7:00–15:00)

, 13 weeks, , 5x8s, days (7:00–15:00) Pay: $3,587/week (estimated)

Day-shift Cath Lab contract with medical, dental, vision, and 401(k). Nice balance of strong pay and a predictable daytime schedule.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Anders Group, LLC Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Travel (listed as internship), 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 5x8s, days

Travel (listed as internship), 13 weeks, , 5x8s, days Pay: $2,779/week (estimated)

Comes with day-one health insurance, 401(k), CEU reimbursement, and travel perks. Great if you value a relationship-focused agency and steady Cath Lab work.

Employer: Uniti Med

Uniti Med Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Travel (listed as internship), 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 3x12s, days

Travel (listed as internship), 13 weeks, , 3x12s, days Pay: $3,231/week (estimated)

Higher weekly rate for 3x12s, with day-one benefits and license reimbursement. Good if you prefer longer shifts and more days off.

Employer: Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Travel (listed as internship), 13 weeks, 3x12s nights (19:00–07:30)

Travel (listed as internship), 13 weeks, Pay: $1,997–$2,192/week (estimated)

Night-shift Med-Surg contract at a Level 2 trauma, 216-bed hospital using Epic. Aya offers day-one benefits, 401(k) match, housing options, and strong licensing support.

Employer: Sagent Behavioral Health

Location: Remote, must live in Iowa (serving Cedar Rapids and beyond)

Type: Full-time , weekdays only

, weekdays only Pay: $21–$24/hour

Fully remote CMA role handling triage calls, lab results, and med refills for psychiatry patients—no weekends, evenings, holidays, or hands-on patient care. Great if you’re tech-savvy and want steady daytime hours from home.

Employer: Mercy Cedar Rapids

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Full-time , Mon–Fri 09:00–17:30 , no call, weekends, or holidays

, , no call, weekends, or holidays Pay: Hourly (rate not listed)

Support the OR team with patient transfers, room turnover, stocking, and specimen handling under RN supervision. Good entry point if you have CNA/health support training and want hospital experience with a stable weekday schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most employers have similar roles open that might be an even better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.