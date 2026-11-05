🍽️ Cedar Rapids Food & Hospitality: Multiple Roles From $14–$63K

Cedar Rapids has a nice mix of food and hospitality jobs right now—from first-time barista roles to hospital chef leadership. Here are some solid options if you like working with people (and food).

Employer: Sam's Club

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA (Blairs Ferry Rd NE)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00–$27.00/hour + possible premiums

Decorate cakes and bakery items while helping members get exactly what they need for parties, holidays, and big events. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and company-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Full-time

Help run a busy Chipotle, lead shifts, train crew, and keep guests happy while you learn the path to General Manager. Role includes medical, dental, vision, retirement plan, quarterly bonus, PTO, tuition assistance, and holiday closures.

Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Full-time

Lead the whole restaurant—hiring, scheduling, P&L, and building a strong team culture. Comes with medical, dental, vision, retirement plan, quarterly and people-development bonuses, PTO, tuition assistance, and holiday closures.

(Note: Another General Manager posting from Chipotle in Cedar Rapids appears to describe the same role, so it’s not listed twice.)

Employer: SSP America (Java Kiosk – Eastern Iowa Airport)

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00/hour + tips

Make coffee and quick bites for travelers at the airport with set schedules, full benefits, an employee meal, and advancement opportunities. Great fit if you have about 6 months of food service experience and like a fast-paced, people-focused job.

Employer: Darden – Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Variable by location + tips

Mix drinks, chat with guests, and help create a fun bar vibe while serving scratch-made food. Offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, health and wealth benefits, dining discounts, and career growth opportunities.

Employer: Hilton

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting at $16/hour

Set up and reset banquet rooms for events—tables, chairs, and clean spaces—for conventions, weddings, and meetings. Includes access to Hilton travel discounts, stock purchase program, PTO, health benefits, and more, depending on eligibility.

Employer: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar (Thrive Restaurant Group)

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Tip credit minimum wage + tips

Be the friendly first face at Applebee’s—greet guests, manage the wait list, and keep the front area flowing smoothly. Good entry role if you want to learn hospitality, business basics, and leadership in a family-style restaurant.

(Note: A second Host/Hostess posting from Thrive in Cedar Rapids matches this same role, so it’s only listed once.)

Employer: Caribou Coffee

Location: 2870 Edgewood Road SW Suite 100, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404

Type: Not stated (hourly, on-site)

No experience needed—make handcrafted drinks, run the register, and keep the shop clean while bringing good energy to guests and teammates. Perks include employee discount, free shift drink, flexible schedule, tips, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Sodexo at UnityPoint Health St. Luke's Hospital

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $48,875–$63,250/year

Lead the hospital’s culinary team—menu planning, purchasing, food safety, and staff development—in a high-impact healthcare setting. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and tuition reimbursement.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the role is still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.