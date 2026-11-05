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🍽️ Cedar Rapids Food & Hospitality: Multiple Roles From $14–$63K
Cedar Rapids has a nice mix of food and hospitality jobs right now—from first-time barista roles to hospital chef leadership. Here are some solid options if you like working with people (and food).
Cake Decorator
Employer: Sam's Club
Location: Cedar Rapids, IA (Blairs Ferry Rd NE)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $19.00–$27.00/hour + possible premiums
Decorate cakes and bakery items while helping members get exactly what they need for parties, holidays, and big events. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and company-paid education (Live Better U).
Assistant Manager
Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill
Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
Type: Full-time
Help run a busy Chipotle, lead shifts, train crew, and keep guests happy while you learn the path to General Manager. Role includes medical, dental, vision, retirement plan, quarterly bonus, PTO, tuition assistance, and holiday closures.
General Manager
Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill
Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
Type: Full-time
Lead the whole restaurant—hiring, scheduling, P&L, and building a strong team culture. Comes with medical, dental, vision, retirement plan, quarterly and people-development bonuses, PTO, tuition assistance, and holiday closures.
(Note: Another General Manager posting from Chipotle in Cedar Rapids appears to describe the same role, so it’s not listed twice.)
Barista
Employer: SSP America (Java Kiosk – Eastern Iowa Airport)
Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
Type: Full-time
Pay: $14.00/hour + tips
Make coffee and quick bites for travelers at the airport with set schedules, full benefits, an employee meal, and advancement opportunities. Great fit if you have about 6 months of food service experience and like a fast-paced, people-focused job.
Bartender
Employer: Darden – Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen
Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
Type: Full-time
Pay: Variable by location + tips
Mix drinks, chat with guests, and help create a fun bar vibe while serving scratch-made food. Offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, health and wealth benefits, dining discounts, and career growth opportunities.
Banquet Set-Up (Part-Time) – DoubleTree by Hilton Cedar Rapids Convention Complex
Employer: Hilton
Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
Type: Part-time
Pay: Starting at $16/hour
Set up and reset banquet rooms for events—tables, chairs, and clean spaces—for conventions, weddings, and meetings. Includes access to Hilton travel discounts, stock purchase program, PTO, health benefits, and more, depending on eligibility.
Host / Hostess
Employer: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar (Thrive Restaurant Group)
Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
Type: Full-time
Pay: Tip credit minimum wage + tips
Be the friendly first face at Applebee’s—greet guests, manage the wait list, and keep the front area flowing smoothly. Good entry role if you want to learn hospitality, business basics, and leadership in a family-style restaurant.
(Note: A second Host/Hostess posting from Thrive in Cedar Rapids matches this same role, so it’s only listed once.)
Team Member
Employer: Caribou Coffee
Location: 2870 Edgewood Road SW Suite 100, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
Type: Not stated (hourly, on-site)
No experience needed—make handcrafted drinks, run the register, and keep the shop clean while bringing good energy to guests and teammates. Perks include employee discount, free shift drink, flexible schedule, tips, and growth opportunities.
Chef Manager
Employer: Sodexo at UnityPoint Health St. Luke's Hospital
Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
Type: Full-time
Pay: $48,875–$63,250/year
Lead the hospital’s culinary team—menu planning, purchasing, food safety, and staff development—in a high-impact healthcare setting. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and tuition reimbursement.
If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the role is still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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