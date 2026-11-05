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🏗️ Cedar Rapids Engineering Roles with Multiple $100K+ Openings
Cedar Rapids is buzzing with engineering work right now, from avionics and power systems to BIM/VDC and field testing. Here are several solid roles, from early-career to senior leadership, all based in or around Cedar Rapids, IA.
Fire Sprinkler Designer – Industrial/Commercial/Residential
Employer: Continental Fire Sprinkler Company
Location: Cedar Rapids, IA (role based in Omaha, NE office, relocation available)
Type: Full-time, Senior level
Salary: Not listed
If you have 10+ years in fire sprinkler/suppression design, this senior role lets you lead complex wet/dry/foam systems, mentor designers, and own quality from 3D design through installation. Strong AutoSprink/AutoCAD/REVIT skills and deep NFPA/MEP coordination experience are key.
Automation Engineering Intern | Summer 2027
Employer: Van Meter Inc.
Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
Type: Internship (listed as VOLUNTEER)
Salary: Not listed
Hands-on industrial automation experience for students in EE, ME, CS, robotics, or similar. You’ll help with product selection, BOMs, basic programming/testing, and customer-site work while learning controls, integration, and real-world project delivery.
Senior Engineering Manager – Core Services & Libraries (Onsite)
Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)
Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
Type: Full-time, Onsite
Salary: $132,400 – $251,600
Lead a team building next-gen avionics software with open architectures and civil certification. You’ll own technical direction, cost/schedule, bids, and people leadership, ideally with DO-178 experience and a strong background in software or FPGA development.
Systems IPT Lead – Secure Systems
Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)
Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
Type: Full-time, Onsite
Salary: $107,500 – $204,500
Lead systems engineering for secure, crypto-heavy communication products used by global militaries. Requires an active Secret clearance, strong systems lifecycle experience (requirements through V&V), and comfort guiding teams using tools like DOORS/Cameo and languages like Rust/Python.
Avionics Computer Systems Engineering Co-op (Summer/Fall 2027) – Onsite
Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)
Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
Type: Full-time Co-op, Onsite
Salary: $37,000 – $82,000 (annualized range)
Great fit for students in engineering who want exposure to the full systems lifecycle of avionics computers. You’ll work across hardware, software, and systems teams and use tools like Python while learning requirements, design, integration, and verification.
Flight Management System (FMS) Verification Engineer
Employer: Inabia Software & Consulting Inc. (client: Arrow Electronics)
Location: Cedar Rapids, IA (100% onsite)
Type: Full-time (C2C allowed)
Salary: Not listed
Senior-level DO-178B/C FMS verification role focused on test automation, verification suites, SOI audits, and analyses like SCA, stack, and memory. Requires a related engineering degree and 7+ years experience in avionics/FMS verification.
Engineering Technician II (Traveling)
Employer: Terracon Consultants Inc
Location: Based in Cedar Rapids, IA (travels across North Central region)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $18.50 – $26.00/hour
Perfect if you like being on the road: 100% travel doing field testing and inspection of soils, concrete, asphalt, and steel on big transportation, commercial, and wind projects. ACI and NICET certifications are a plus; strong safety mindset and flexibility are musts.
Systems Engineering Sr. Principal II
Employer: BAE Systems USA
Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
Type: Full-time, Onsite
Salary: $136,000 – $231,200
Lead medium-to-large Electronic Warfare systems teams from requirements through field test. You’ll own systems content, cost/schedule, test plans, and customer-facing technical work; requires an active clearance, strong RF/EW background, and deep systems engineering experience.
Regional VDC Manager
Employer: Loenbro
Location: Cedar Rapids, IA (office/jobsite/remote mix)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Senior BIM/VDC leader role overseeing virtual design for major commercial and industrial projects. You’ll set BIM standards, manage regional detailers/coordinators, support prefabrication and estimating, and drive tech adoption across Revit, Navisworks, AutoCAD, and more.
Field Service Technician (NETA 1)
Employer: POWERX
Location: Cedar Rapids, IA (up to 50% travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Entry-level power systems field role assisting with test equipment setup, basic electrical measurements, and NETA field services. Good for someone with a HS diploma or technical degree, basic electrical theory, and interest in traveling and working in PPE-heavy environments.
Senior Engineer II – Power Products
Employer: Schneider Electric
Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $117,600 – $176,400/year
Lead new product development for MCCB/ACB circuit breakers, including design changes, testing to UL/IEC/ANSI, FMEA, and support for North American plants. Ideal for engineers with 10+ years in electromechanical mass production, strong CAD/CAE, and deep breaker/product standards knowledge.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while it’s fresh. Cedar Rapids is a great place to level up your engineering career.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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