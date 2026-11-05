🏗️ Cedar Rapids Engineering Roles with Multiple $100K+ Openings

Cedar Rapids is buzzing with engineering work right now, from avionics and power systems to BIM/VDC and field testing. Here are several solid roles, from early-career to senior leadership, all based in or around Cedar Rapids, IA.

Employer: Continental Fire Sprinkler Company

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA (role based in Omaha, NE office, relocation available)

Type: Full-time, Senior level

Salary: Not listed

If you have 10+ years in fire sprinkler/suppression design, this senior role lets you lead complex wet/dry/foam systems, mentor designers, and own quality from 3D design through installation. Strong AutoSprink/AutoCAD/REVIT skills and deep NFPA/MEP coordination experience are key.

Employer: Van Meter Inc.

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Internship (listed as VOLUNTEER)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on industrial automation experience for students in EE, ME, CS, robotics, or similar. You’ll help with product selection, BOMs, basic programming/testing, and customer-site work while learning controls, integration, and real-world project delivery.

Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Full-time, Onsite

Salary: $132,400 – $251,600

Lead a team building next-gen avionics software with open architectures and civil certification. You’ll own technical direction, cost/schedule, bids, and people leadership, ideally with DO-178 experience and a strong background in software or FPGA development.

Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Full-time, Onsite

Salary: $107,500 – $204,500

Lead systems engineering for secure, crypto-heavy communication products used by global militaries. Requires an active Secret clearance, strong systems lifecycle experience (requirements through V&V), and comfort guiding teams using tools like DOORS/Cameo and languages like Rust/Python.

Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Full-time Co-op, Onsite

Salary: $37,000 – $82,000 (annualized range)

Great fit for students in engineering who want exposure to the full systems lifecycle of avionics computers. You’ll work across hardware, software, and systems teams and use tools like Python while learning requirements, design, integration, and verification.

Employer: Inabia Software & Consulting Inc. (client: Arrow Electronics)

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA (100% onsite)

Type: Full-time (C2C allowed)

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level DO-178B/C FMS verification role focused on test automation, verification suites, SOI audits, and analyses like SCA, stack, and memory. Requires a related engineering degree and 7+ years experience in avionics/FMS verification.

Employer: Terracon Consultants Inc

Location: Based in Cedar Rapids, IA (travels across North Central region)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.50 – $26.00/hour

Perfect if you like being on the road: 100% travel doing field testing and inspection of soils, concrete, asphalt, and steel on big transportation, commercial, and wind projects. ACI and NICET certifications are a plus; strong safety mindset and flexibility are musts.

Employer: BAE Systems USA

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Full-time, Onsite

Salary: $136,000 – $231,200

Lead medium-to-large Electronic Warfare systems teams from requirements through field test. You’ll own systems content, cost/schedule, test plans, and customer-facing technical work; requires an active clearance, strong RF/EW background, and deep systems engineering experience.

Employer: Loenbro

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA (office/jobsite/remote mix)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior BIM/VDC leader role overseeing virtual design for major commercial and industrial projects. You’ll set BIM standards, manage regional detailers/coordinators, support prefabrication and estimating, and drive tech adoption across Revit, Navisworks, AutoCAD, and more.

Employer: POWERX

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA (up to 50% travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level power systems field role assisting with test equipment setup, basic electrical measurements, and NETA field services. Good for someone with a HS diploma or technical degree, basic electrical theory, and interest in traveling and working in PPE-heavy environments.

Employer: Schneider Electric

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $117,600 – $176,400/year

Lead new product development for MCCB/ACB circuit breakers, including design changes, testing to UL/IEC/ANSI, FMEA, and support for North American plants. Ideal for engineers with 10+ years in electromechanical mass production, strong CAD/CAE, and deep breaker/product standards knowledge.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while it’s fresh. Cedar Rapids is a great place to level up your engineering career.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.