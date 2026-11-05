🔧 Cedar Rapids Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Cedar Rapids has some solid hands-on jobs right now, from data centers to hotels and local service shops. If you like keeping buildings running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: QTS Data Centers

QTS Data Centers Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Full-time (on-site, 24/7/365 environment)

(on-site, 24/7/365 environment) Salary: Not listed

Lead the team that keeps a world-class data center up and running. You’ll supervise maintenance on electrical, mechanical, plumbing, HVAC, and life-safety systems, handle emergency response, and mentor techs while enjoying a deep benefits package (401(k) match, bonus eligibility, PTO, sabbatical program, tuition help, and more).

Employer: Office Pride of Cedar Rapids

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA (off 6th Street SW near Hawkeye Downs)

(off 6th Street SW near Hawkeye Downs) Type: Full-time

Salary: $16/hour

Schedule: Tuesday–Saturday, 7:30 pm – 3:30 am (40 hrs/week)

Steady night shift cleaning role with a simple, clear routine: dusting, vacuuming, restroom cleaning, and restocking supplies. Comes with a flexible schedule, free uniforms, training, and room to advance if you like janitorial work and can lift 35 lbs.

Employer: Colony Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: Not listed

Field role working on heating, cooling, refrigeration, and mechanical systems for homes and businesses. Good fit if you like troubleshooting, using tools, and being out on the road; includes health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, and retirement plan.

Employer: Hilton

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Full-time

Starting Wage: $20.50/hour

Keep the hotel’s HVAC systems running so guests stay comfortable—doing preventive maintenance, repairs, and responding to temperature calls. Comes with big-company perks like discounted hotel stays, PTO, health benefits, retirement options, and parental leave, plus a flexible schedule including some evenings, weekends, and holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.