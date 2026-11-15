Cedar Park neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week. From plants to furniture and exercise gear, here’s what’s available around town.

Item: Free plants – Mexican petunia (purple) and thornless cactus pads

Condition: Not stated (curbside pickup)

Location: Anderson Mill West, Cedar Park, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

These free plants are set out at the curb and at the end of the driveway. Great if you’re adding to your garden or starting a low‑water yard.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Leather furniture and shelving

Leather couch

2‑seater sofa

sofa Ottoman

3 shelves

Condition: Not stated

Location: Twin Creeks, Cedar Park, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice chance to furnish a living room or office for free. Shelves can be used for books, decor, or storage.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Breville toaster oven with multiple settings and digital display

Condition: Well used and has two issues, but could still be useful

Location: Westside Preserve, Cedar Park, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Handy for a spare kitchen, dorm, or garage space if you don’t mind something that isn’t perfect.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Weslo treadmill

Features: Quick speed controls and display

Condition: Not stated

Location: Anderson Mill West 2, Cedar Park, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Good option if you want to walk or jog indoors without buying a new machine.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Cedar Park tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.