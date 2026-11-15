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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Cedar Park Right Now
Cedar Park neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week. From plants to furniture and exercise gear, here’s what’s available around town.
Free plants
Item: Free plants – Mexican petunia (purple) and thornless cactus pads
Condition: Not stated (curbside pickup)
Location: Anderson Mill West, Cedar Park, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
These free plants are set out at the curb and at the end of the driveway. Great if you’re adding to your garden or starting a low‑water yard.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free - Leather furniture and shelving
Item: Leather furniture and shelving
- Leather couch
- 2‑seater sofa
- Ottoman
- 3 shelves
Condition: Not stated
Location: Twin Creeks, Cedar Park, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice chance to furnish a living room or office for free. Shelves can be used for books, decor, or storage.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Breville Toaster Oven
Item: Breville toaster oven with multiple settings and digital display
Condition: Well used and has two issues, but could still be useful
Location: Westside Preserve, Cedar Park, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Handy for a spare kitchen, dorm, or garage space if you don’t mind something that isn’t perfect.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Weslo Treadmill
Item: Weslo treadmill
Features: Quick speed controls and display
Condition: Not stated
Location: Anderson Mill West 2, Cedar Park, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Good option if you want to walk or jog indoors without buying a new machine.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Cedar Park tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.