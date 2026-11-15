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🏥 Cedar Park, TX Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Cedar Park’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from senior care to eye care to aesthetics. Here are a few solid roles if you want to work close to home.
Part-Time Physical Therapist – Senior Living
- Employer: Legacy Healthcare Services
- Location: Enclave at Cedar Park, Cedar Park, TX
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $43–$52/hour
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, no weekends, ~5–6 patients/day
Work one-on-one with seniors in an established community, not a high-volume clinic. You’ll have strong on-site support, a steady weekday schedule, and benefits like 401(k), insurance, PTO, and CE support.
Optometrist – Full-Time, Corporate Practice
- Employer: National Vision (via Review of Optometric Business / Eyes On Eyecare)
- Location: Cedar Park, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Based on experience
Full-scope primary eye care in a corporate setting with tech from Topcon, Zeiss, Nidek and a full support team so you can focus on patients. Offers competitive pay, bonus potential, PTO, holidays, medical, dental, retirement plan, and CE/mentorship for both new grads and experienced ODs.
Aesthetic Nurse Injector & Sciton Laser Tech
- Employer: AustinMD Aesthetics & Wellness
- Location: Cedar Park, TX
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $45–$50/hour
Hands-on aesthetic role doing Botox/Dysport, fillers, Sculptra, PRP/PRF, and Sciton BBL/MOXI in a wellness-focused clinic. Great fit if you’re an experienced RN/PA/NP injector who loves natural results, wants a flexible schedule, and enjoys building long-term patient relationships.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send your resume while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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