Cedar Park’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from senior care to eye care to aesthetics. Here are a few solid roles if you want to work close to home.

Employer: Legacy Healthcare Services

Legacy Healthcare Services Location: Enclave at Cedar Park, Cedar Park, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: $43–$52/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, no weekends, ~5–6 patients/day

Work one-on-one with seniors in an established community, not a high-volume clinic. You’ll have strong on-site support, a steady weekday schedule, and benefits like 401(k), insurance, PTO, and CE support.

Employer: National Vision (via Review of Optometric Business / Eyes On Eyecare)

(via Review of Optometric Business / Eyes On Eyecare) Location: Cedar Park, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Based on experience

Full-scope primary eye care in a corporate setting with tech from Topcon, Zeiss, Nidek and a full support team so you can focus on patients. Offers competitive pay, bonus potential, PTO, holidays, medical, dental, retirement plan, and CE/mentorship for both new grads and experienced ODs.

Employer: AustinMD Aesthetics & Wellness

Location: Cedar Park, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: $45–$50/hour

Hands-on aesthetic role doing Botox/Dysport, fillers, Sculptra, PRP/PRF, and Sciton BBL/MOXI in a wellness-focused clinic. Great fit if you’re an experienced RN/PA/NP injector who loves natural results, wants a flexible schedule, and enjoys building long-term patient relationships.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send your resume while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.