Cedar Park’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from urgent care to eye care. If you’re ready for a steady role with solid benefits, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: National Vision Inc.

National Vision Inc. Location: Cedar Park, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay with bonus potential)

Full-scope primary eye care with no on-call and no late nights. You get flexible schedules, advanced tech, bonus potential not tied to sales, paid CE, and strong medical, dental, vision, and retirement benefits.

Employer: Eyeglass World

Eyeglass World Location: Cedar Park, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay with bonus potential)

Similar setup with work–life balance front and center: flexible hours, no on-call, supportive team, leadership paths, sign-on or loan repayment options in select locations, plus full benefits and paid CE.

Employer: HCA Healthcare / CareNow Urgent Care

Location: Cedar Park, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (position is incentive eligible)

Hands-on urgent care role where you’ll take vitals, give injections, help with labs and splints, and support providers. Comes with HCA’s big-company benefits: medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, education support, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.