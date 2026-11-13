Cedar Park’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like being on the move, these transportation roles offer steady work and room to grow.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Cedar Park, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts to local shops and customers, handle returns, and keep the vehicle in good shape. This role comes with paid time off, 401(k) with contributions, stock purchase plan, health benefits, and career growth, and is great if you’re friendly, organized, and like a steady route. Bilingual drivers are encouraged to apply.

Employer: Gather & Deliver

Location: Starts near Cedar Park, TX ; routes across Greater Austin

Starts near ; routes across Greater Austin Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.00 – $30.00 per hour

Pick up farm-fresh groceries at the distribution center and deliver to homes and pickup spots around Austin using your own insured vehicle. Weekend and early-morning shifts, flexible schedule, and a chance to support local farmers while earning solid hourly pay.

Employer: Bridgestone Retail Operations (Firestone Complete Auto Care)

Location: Cedar Park, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $20.00 – $31.25 per flat-rate hour (performance-based)

Hands-on shop role doing oil changes, tire work, inspections, and basic repairs, with training to grow your skills. You get medical, dental, vision from day 1, paid vacation and holidays, 401(k) match, ASE certification support, and on-the-job training, making this a strong pick if you want a long-term auto career.

If one of these fits you, don’t overthink it—save the link and apply this week while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.