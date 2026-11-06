⚠️ Cedar Park city offices closed Nov 11 for Veterans Day

⚠️ Veterans Day closures for Cedar Park city offices

City of Cedar Park offices and facilities, including Parks & Recreation and the Library, will be closed on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in observance of Veterans Day.

Regular business hours will resume on Thursday, November 12.

If you need to handle any city business, visit the library, or use Parks & Recreation offices, try to go before November 11 or wait until November 12 when everything reopens.