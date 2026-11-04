🏥 Cedar Park Healthcare: Multiple Full-Time Clinical Roles

Cedar Park’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new clinics and specialty roles popping up all over town. Here are a few solid full-time options if you’re ready for your next move in care.

Employer: Ascension

Ascension Location: Cedar Park, TX (Cedar Park Medical Center)

(Cedar Park Medical Center) Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm

, Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm Salary: Not listed

Work in an OBGYN clinic setting with daytime hours and no nights. You’ll coordinate care, support patients through pregnancy and women’s health needs, and work closely with a multidisciplinary team. Texas RN license required; OB/GYN and triage experience preferred. Strong benefits, PTO, and tuition support are included.

Employer: Airrosti

Location: Cedar Park, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $21–$23/hour + performance bonuses (about $2,000–$6,000/year)

Hands-on rehab role helping patients with mobility, strength, and recovery exercises in a one-on-one setting. Includes 4 weeks of paid training in San Antonio, strong benefits, 401(k) match, flexible PTO, and room to grow into other departments. Great fit if you like active work and patient education.

Employer: Mission Pet Health

Location: Cedar Park, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + monthly production bonus (no negative accrual)

Full-time vet role with clinical autonomy plus the backing of a large veterinary network. You’ll get comprehensive health benefits, 401(k) with match, CE allowance with paid days off, and company-paid professional liability coverage. Designed for vets who want strong support while focusing on medicine and patient care.

If any of these sound like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.