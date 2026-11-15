Cedar Hill neighbors are sharing some great free items this week. Here are a few you can pick up if you move fast.

What: Variety of clothing, shoes, and home decor items. Listing mentions dresses, shoes, and decorative pieces.

Condition: Mix of items; details and photos on the listing.

Location: Windsor Park Ph 1, Cedar Hill, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

What: Vintage wooden rocking chair described as beautiful and in great condition. Classic style piece, good for a living room or nursery.

Condition: Great condition (per poster).

Location: Stoney Creek, Cedar Hill, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

What: Green Christmas tree, about 7 ft tall (poster says “maybe 7ft”). Lights were added by the owner; they suggest using lights with a green cord so they blend in better.

Condition: Not fully described; check photos and ask the poster.

Location: South Hills Park, Cedar Hill, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

These free deals tend to go fast, so if you see something you like, send a message to the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.