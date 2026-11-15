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🐱 Playful & Sweet Kittens Ready for Adoption in Cedar Hill
Cedar Hill has some very special kittens waiting for loving homes. These little ones are full of purrs, play, and cuddles, and they’re all at Tri-City Animal Shelter.
Milly
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 10-week-old baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Fawn
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Tri-City Animal Shelter
Phone: (972) 291-5335
Milly is a sweet, snuggly kitten who loves to cuddle and be close to her people. She has a gentle, affectionate personality and is all about love and companionship. If you’re looking for a soft little shadow to follow you around and nap in your lap, Milly could be your perfect match.
👉 Meet Milly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tilly
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Fawn
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Tri-City Animal Shelter
Phone: (972) 291-5335
Tilly is a playful, curious explorer who loves to chase toys and check out every corner of the room. She enjoys spending time with people and will keep you smiling with her fun-loving, adventurous spirit. If you want a kitten who brings energy and joy to your home, Tilly is your girl.
👉 Meet Tilly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Spruce
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 4-month-old baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly Gray/Blue
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Tri-City Animal Shelter
Phone: (972) 291-5335
Spruce is a playful boy with a nonstop purr motor. He loves attention and playtime and is ready to grow up in a home where he can be adored. If you’re looking for a friendly kitten who will greet you with purrs and play, Spruce is waiting for you.
👉 Meet Spruce and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Cedar Hill, TX, consider visiting Tri-City Animal Shelter or giving them a call at (972) 291-5335 to learn more about these kittens and how to adopt.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.