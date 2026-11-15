Cedar Hill has some very special kittens waiting for loving homes. These little ones are full of purrs, play, and cuddles, and they’re all at Tri-City Animal Shelter.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 10-week-old baby

10-week-old Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Fawn

Tan/Fawn Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Tri-City Animal Shelter

Phone: (972) 291-5335

Milly is a sweet, snuggly kitten who loves to cuddle and be close to her people. She has a gentle, affectionate personality and is all about love and companionship. If you’re looking for a soft little shadow to follow you around and nap in your lap, Milly could be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Milly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Fawn

Tan/Fawn Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Tri-City Animal Shelter

Phone: (972) 291-5335

Tilly is a playful, curious explorer who loves to chase toys and check out every corner of the room. She enjoys spending time with people and will keep you smiling with her fun-loving, adventurous spirit. If you want a kitten who brings energy and joy to your home, Tilly is your girl.

👉 Meet Tilly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 4-month-old baby

4-month-old Gender: Male

Color: Mostly Gray/Blue

Mostly Gray/Blue Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Tri-City Animal Shelter

Phone: (972) 291-5335

Spruce is a playful boy with a nonstop purr motor. He loves attention and playtime and is ready to grow up in a home where he can be adored. If you’re looking for a friendly kitten who will greet you with purrs and play, Spruce is waiting for you.

👉 Meet Spruce and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Cedar Hill, TX, consider visiting Tri-City Animal Shelter or giving them a call at (972) 291-5335 to learn more about these kittens and how to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.