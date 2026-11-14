Looking for a loyal dog to join your family in Cedar Hill, TX? These adoptable pups at Tri-City Animal Shelter are hoping someone like you will give them a loving home.

Breed: German Shepherd Dog (mix)

German Shepherd Dog (mix) Age: Puppy (about 4 months)

Puppy (about 4 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Tri-City Animal Shelter

Phone: (972) 291-5335

About Enzo:

Enzo is a smart, active young German Shepherd pup with a big heart and tons of energy. He’s curious about everything and eager to learn. With regular exercise, training, and positive guidance, he has great potential to grow into a wonderful adult companion.

👉 Meet Enzo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog (mix)

German Shepherd Dog (mix) Age: Puppy (about 4 months)

Puppy (about 4 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Tri-City Animal Shelter

Phone: (972) 291-5335

About Cara:

Cara is a sweet German Shepherd puppy with a gentle soul. She may be a bit shy at first, but with patience, kindness, and cuddles, her loving personality comes out. She’s eager to learn and would do well with a family ready to guide her with positive training and reassurance.

👉 Meet Cara and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Great Pyrenees (mix)

Great Pyrenees (mix) Age: Adult (about 3 years)

Adult (about 3 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Tri-City Animal Shelter

Phone: (972) 291-5335

About Osa:

Osa is a classic Great Pyrenees "gentle giant" with a very loving nature. She enjoys being around people and soaking up attention—belly rubs, gentle pets, or just relaxing by your side. She’s dreaming of a home where she can cuddle with her favorite humans and be part of the family.

👉 Meet Osa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Cedar Hill area, consider calling Tri-City Animal Shelter at (972) 291-5335 to ask about these dogs, or click their links to learn more and apply. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.