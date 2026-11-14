Cedar Hill’s industrial side is busy right now, especially in packaging and aviation. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these full-time roles are worth a look.

Employer: Pratt Industries

Pratt Industries Location: Cedar Hill, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run single-facer equipment to keep corrugated board production moving. This role is very active (lifting up to 100 lbs at times) and fits someone with corrugated industry experience who likes working with big machines and staying on the move.

Employer: Pratt Industries

Pratt Industries Location: Cedar Hill, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.13/hour

Support converting machines, help with setup, quality checks, and die handling. Good fit if you have a high school diploma/GED, can lift 50 lbs, and want a role where you can cross-train on different machines and grow your skills.

Employer: Pratt Industries

Pratt Industries Location: Cedar Hill, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Eligible for medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, parental leave and more, starting about one month after hire

Help run production machines safely and keep quality high. This is a solid entry path if you have some manufacturing experience and want strong benefits plus chances to cross-train and move up.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc. (DAS Aviation)

Location: Cedar Hill, TX

Type: Full-time, on-site, weekend shift

Salary: Not listed

Work on aircraft sheet metal and composite parts—drilling, riveting, cutting, and sealing components. Good for someone with 0–5+ years sheet metal experience, who can lift 50 lbs, read blueprints, and wants steady weekend work with benefits starting when you start.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—manufacturing spots in Cedar Hill tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.